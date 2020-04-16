BLACKFOOT – If you have been suffering through the past five or six weeks of the shelter in place self isolation in order to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, you have gone through all of the floated plans to get sports back in action and on television so at least we would have something to do while sitting at home.
I know I fit into that boat and I am beginning to feel the walls closing in on me as my cabin fever begins to escalate.
There’s word from Pocatello where a man is now behind bars after getting mad about a convenience store being closed at 3 a.m., ramming his vehicle into the building. Now that is a severe case of cabin fever.
I am not saying that I am anywhere close to that state, but I am sure that there are those who have felt that they were getting close to that situation.
We can all see the effects of the shelter in place and that it appears to be doing the job that we all want it to do, but we are also very much in need of being able to get out and see something productive happening around us. We want to go back to work, we want to be able to go to church and we want our kids to be back in school and look forward to graduations and parties and summertime barbecues and picnics.
It is about time to make something happen that can be construed as very positive for each and every one of us!
Now it appears that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come around to my way of thinking and states that he “is considering the return of baseball while we begin to wrap up the COVID-19 crisis.”
He made his wishes known to New York Mets owner Jeff Wilpon on Wednesday and the results of that story, as written by Cassandra Wegley of Yahoo Sports follows:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he’s considering the return of baseball during the COVID-19 crisis and made his wishes known to New York Mets owner Jeff Wilpon.
It would come with the stipulation that there be no fans in attendance, but Cuomo said he might pursue it.
Cuomo was on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Wednesday evening when his brother, Chris, asked if New Yorkers would get to see the New York Yankees play this summer.
Cuomo gave a “Go Queens” shout out for the Mets instead and said “nobody knows” but he’d like to pursue the idea of games without fans to at least have baseball on TV for people stuck inside.
“I said why can’t we talk about a baseball season with nobody in the stands? Why can’t you play the game with the players? I think it would be good for the country. I think it would be good for people to have something to watch and do. To fight cabin fever. I think it’s something I’m going to pursue.
“Apparently Major League Baseball would have to make a deal with the players because if you have no one in the stands, then the numbers are going to change, right? The economics are going to change. But if Major League Baseball and the players could come into an agreement on how to adjust the economics for that reality, I think that would be a good thing. You know we have to start to move to normalcy and people have to see some sort of hope and light.”
MLB has reportedly considered plans to play most of the season while staying within federal guidelines during the pandemic and keeping its players safe.
One idea is to play all games at one central location in Florida or Arizona at empty spring training ballparks. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is on board with the idea and said the state is “very open-minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci mentioned a similar plan to bring sports back sooner in an interview late Tuesday night. The nation’s leading infectious diseases doctor has given hope to the idea we could go back to at least watching our favorite teams on TV.
Doing so would require teams to isolate in a hotel together without seeing anyone else, which has prompted concerns from some baseball players.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout said the plan had “red flags” and posed a major concern from his own life as an example. His first child is due this summer and he won’t miss that, so would he have to quarantine for two weeks afterward?
Some players agree with Trout and others like the plan since it brings baseball back.
No matter what ends up happening with MLB, fans are ready for something to be brought back and as a fan of baseball, I would accept anything that gave me the chance to watch the game I love.
I am not a big fan of Little League baseball, but anything from American Legion or high school baseball and above, I am ready to sacrifice and watch at anytime of the day or night. Just bring it on and get me out of the house!
I don’t need other people around me to watch with me, I just need to be able to watch something! I just need to feel alive and that would do the trick!