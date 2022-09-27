Bret Oswald, janitor for Fairview Elementary, will clock in for his final day of work this morning, after working for Bonneville Joint School District 93 for 51 years.  

Oswald began working as a janitor for District 93 while he was still in high school in 1971. Just eight years later, in 1979, he moved to Fairview and has walked those halls and connected with students there ever since.  

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.