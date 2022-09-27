Bret Oswald, janitor for Fairview Elementary, will clock in for his final day of work this morning, after working for Bonneville Joint School District 93 for 51 years.
Oswald began working as a janitor for District 93 while he was still in high school in 1971. Just eight years later, in 1979, he moved to Fairview and has walked those halls and connected with students there ever since.
"I have known Mr. O probably my whole life," Janeen Rigoulot, secretary at Fairview Elementary said. "We figured out he has been working here since I was 8 years old. I am 52 now."
In a YouTube videorecorded by school officials, Rigoulot holds back tears as she shares that Oswald is not only an integral part of Fairview, he is Fairview.
Rigoulot remembers coming to school as a child, her mother was the secretary then, and seeing Oswald walk the halls. She never thought that her elementary school janitor would one day be her co-worker and close friend.
Oswald says his favorite part of his job wasn't the work, but instead the people he met along the way and the Fairview Elementary building, which became his "home away from home."
"I will miss the students most of all," Oswald said. "I will miss theirartworkin the halls and their spirit. They are excited for every new day, the way we, as adults, should be."
Oswald has dedicated his entire life to District 93 students and faculty. Has worked with thousands of children, and cleaned thousands of classrooms, providing students with a space free of mess and distraction, a place to learn. He loves the school,lovesthe kids and according to school officials, will be missed dearly.
Fairview has a bell outside which sixth graders ring when they graduate and move on to another school. Faculty made sure to have Oswald ring the bell as he is moving on from working with the district.
He does not currently have any exciting plans for retirement, but is looking forward to awell-deservedbreak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.