After practicing as an Independent Tribal Court Advocate for 24 years in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court, former Associate Tribal Judge Dave Archuleta will be officially retiring at the end of the month. This leaves the Shoshone Bannock Tribes without an active Independent Tribal Court Advocate to replace him.
Archuleta said, “I have been bringing up the issue of training young Tribal Members as advocates to replace my generation for several years.”
“It's gone in one ear and out the other,” Archuleta said. He said that he’s approached this issue with Tribal Court Administrators, Chief Judges and members of the Councils.
Archuleta said that he doesnt retire, “lightly, but the health issues I had the past two years, and the changes in Tribal Court made it impossible to continue representing our people in Tribal Court.”
Archuleta has served as a Chief Public Defender, Chief Tribal Prosecutor and Associate Tribal Judge at Fort Hall and Associate Tribal Judge at the Wind River Court.
Archuleta found himself serving in Tribal Courts after he was approached by Chief Judge Bob Gonzales when he was working as a reporter for the Sho-Ban News covering courts.
“I would be in court everyday and learned court procedures,” Archuleta said.
Gonzales needed a public defender, so he approached Archuleta and offered him the position.
“In those days, you were hired as a trainee,” Archuleta said.
“The Court had a training judge (Charlie Loha) who would evaluate our work, meeting daily with both the defenders and prosecutors. He taught me a lot,” Archuleta said.
“That system worked and someone was always training to be in those positions,” Archuleta said.
“Now there's no independent Tribal Court Advocates left,” Archuleta said.
“By the way, a fun fact, those attorneys are going to cost you five to ten thousand dollars or more for the case,” he said.
While Archuleta has to leave his service in tribal courts behind, he’s honored to have served for the time he has.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to represent generations of families in Tribal Court,” Archuleta said.
