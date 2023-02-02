After practicing as an Independent Tribal Court Advocate for 24 years in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court, former Associate Tribal Judge Dave Archuleta will be officially retiring at the end of the month. This leaves the Shoshone Bannock Tribes without an active Independent Tribal Court Advocate to replace him.

Archuleta said, “I have been bringing up the issue of training young Tribal Members as advocates to replace my generation for several years.”


