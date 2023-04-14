BOISE — The first week of witness testimony in Lori Vallow's murder trial wrapped up Friday at the Ada County Courthouse.

The court first heard from Chandler Police detective Nate Duncan who resumed his testimony from the day before. It also heard from Zulema Pastenes — the wife of Vallow’s brother Alex Cox.


