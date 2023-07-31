APTOPIX Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Sentencing

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday. Right: Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori gave her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

 Tony Blakeslee - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. ANTHONY — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Daybell to serve three consecutive life sentences — meaning they will be served one after another — for conspiracy to commit murder and for the murders of her two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as for conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell, the first wife her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell.


Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori gave her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing of Lori Vallow Daybell at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)

