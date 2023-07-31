Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday. Right: Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori gave her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.
ST. ANTHONY — Convicted murderer Lori Vallow will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Daybell to serve three consecutive life sentences — meaning they will be served one after another — for conspiracy to commit murder and for the murders of her two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as for conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell, the first wife her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell.
A packed courtroom awaited Vallow as she entered the room. Some attendees had stayed overnight in front of the courthouse while others drove significant distances to wait in line to get a seat for Fremont County’s long-awaited trial of the century.
Boyce didn’t mince words when telling Vallow how he arrived at his sentencing decision.
“Murder is the most serious offense, and the most unimaginable type of murder,” he said. “A mother murdering her own children — that is exactly what you did. You were involved and guilty (in) conspiring to murder another group of children’s mother, Tammy Daybell.”
Boyce gave Vallow the chance to speak during what’s called the “right of elocution.” During that, Vallow said her children and Tammy Daybell had visited her in spirit. They were all very happy and very busy in heaven.
“My eternal friend Tammy Daybell visited me on various occasions,” Vallow said. “She came to give me peace and comfort.”
Vallow also claimed J.J. had put his arms around her while visiting in spirit.
“He said to me. ‘You didn’t do anything wrong, mom. I love you. I know you loved me every minute of my life,” she said.
Vallow also said that Jesus Christ is aware of what occurred with the children and Tammy Daybell.
“(He) knows the truth of what happened here,” she said. “Jesus Christ knows no one was murdered in this case.”
Boyce thanked her for her comments but said he didn’t believe there was any kind of a god who would have allowed for J.J., Tylee and Tammy Daybell to be murdered.
He also noted how Vallow danced on the beaches of Hawaii after marrying her co-conspirator, Chad Daybell, while her children were buried in Daybell’s backyard.
“You were enjoying your new life in Hawaii while countless law enforcement, family members and volunteers searched for your children,” Boyce said.
“I don’t think to this day you have any remorse for what you caused for others when you knew where they were and knew they were dead. (They were) found dead, burned, mutilated, dismembered and buried like animals. After you knew they were dead, you collected public funded assistance payments meant for them. That was blood money you kept for yourself. That’s the grand theft charge you’ve been convicted of.”
Vallow deliberately brought her children to Rexburg from Arizona to be murdered. She also intentionally took them away from their family and friends keeping them isolated, Boyce said.
“You were out shopping for wedding rings to marry (Tammy’s) husband while she was still alive, and planning a wedding while she was still alive,” he said. “You took her life away. You destroyed a family and fractured it to the point where the relationship will never be mended as a result of what happened.”
Boyce told Vallow there were many people from relatives to even Rexburg residents who would have taken in and cared for her children.
“You had so many other options,” he said. “You could have gotten divorced and found someone to take care of those kids. The state proved at trial (that) you chose the most evil and destructive path possible. You killed those children, according to the state’s theory — and I believe it — to remove them as obstacle and to profit financially.”
Boyce said Vallow justified the murders by “going down a bizarre religious rabbit hole, and clearly you are still down there.”
“I don’t think to this day you have any remorse for the effort and heartache you caused,” he said.
Following Tammy Daybell’s death, Chad Daybell received $430,000 in life insurance benefits. Vallow and Daybell married in Hawaii about two weeks after Tammy was murdered. In the meantime, J.J.’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, were trying to get in touch with J.J. After not hearing from him in weeks, they asked the Rexburg Police to do a welfare check on the boy in November.
When it turned out that Vallow lied about J.J.’s whereabouts, an investigation was launched involving numerous law enforcement agencies from Idaho to Arizona to find the missing children.
Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 and returned to Rexburg. Six months later and on June 9, 2020, the children’s bodies were found buried on Daybell’s property in Salem. He was immediately arrested that day and has been held in custody at the Fremont County Jail since that time. He awaits a trial scheduled for April 1 in Ada County.
