Juror selection in the Lori Vallow trial continued for the third day on Wednesday.
The event was livestreamed into both the Ada County and the Madison County courthouses. In Madison County only four people, two of whom were with the press, attended the hearing.
As of Wednesday morning, the court had 35 potential jurors. The court wants to decide from 42 potential jurors and reduce that to 12 jurors and six alternates.
Last week, 1,800 people in Ada County were given juror questionnaires about the case. Since then, attorneys have whittled down the list of potential jurors based on their answers to the survey’s questions.
Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce moved the trial to Ada County citing the case's extensive publicity in the Upper Valley. It's expected the trial will take 10 weeks.
Vallow is charged with the murders of her two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan 16. She’s also facing grand theft charges regarding Social Security benefits meant for the children. It is alleged that Vallow continued receiving those benefits after the children had been murdered.
On Wednesday, Vallow flanked by her two attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas sat quietly listening to jurors. Unlike her usual demeanor in court, Vallow seldom smiled and appeared quite stoic throughout the event.
After dismissing eight other jurors for cause, the court met with seven potential jurors most of whom knew next to nothing about the case. The would-be jurors were also asked if they were related to Vallow, and the group responded that they weren’t. They were also asked if they had any business relationship with the lawyers to which the group also responded “no.”
Boyce told jurors that it wasn’t a crime to have watched television or to be on the web. He also asked them not to take it personally if they were removed from jury duty.
Prosecutor Rob Wood told the would-be jurors that they needed to be “brutally honest” in their answers. He also asked them to commit to following the court instructions and to follow the law “regardless of how you personally feel about the law.”
He also asked the group whether they believed everything on the internet and in the news was true. The group responded that they responded that they didn’t.
The first person questioned was a woman who is the mother of five children. Wood asked her how she would handle seeing autopsy photos of a young murder victim.
“I would have difficulty being unbiased,” she said. “I think I could be fair, (but) it makes it very difficult.”
Wood then asked if the woman could be fair and impartial even if it was difficult, to which she responded “no.” The court then agreed to dismiss her from jury participation.
Another woman questioned told the court she doesn’t have a television, but said she watches the news on the internet and reads the Idaho Statesman.
“I can tell you my concern first began while the kids were missing, and Lori and Chad were in Hawaii,” she said. “My main question was ‘If your child is missing, why are you going to Hawaii unless you know something?’ I stopped paying attention because it was so sensationalized. I can’t stand that stuff. I have no clue if she was part of it or not. I do think she knew what happened because she went to Hawaii.”
The woman was then dismissed for bias.
Wednesday’s questioning was similar to that of Tuesday’s where three groups of 15 people were interviewed by Boyce and lawyers. While the jury selection was deadly serious there were some comical moments throughout the day.
One potential jury member admitted to Boyce that, while taking a break from the jury questioning, he went home for lunch where his wife told him about the Vallow case.
“I didn’t talk about it with her. She talked about it with me,” he said which quickly prompted laughter in the courtroom. Shortly after, the court released the man from continued jury service.
Throughout the proceedings Prosecutor Rachel Smith reminded potential jurors that anyone who has anything to do with a murder is just as responsible as is the person who did the killing.
“The person who planned or moved the plan along, is as guilty as the person who did the actual deed,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.