Heart-wrenching testimony left visitors stunned and near tears at the Madison County Courthouse while they listened to a jailhouse telephone recording between murder suspect Lori Vallow and her sister Summer Shiflet on Tuesday morning.
The state has charged Vallow with the murders of her two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She also faces grand theft charges after police say she continued taking Social Security benefit funds intended for her children after they had died.
This is the fourth week that Vallow has faced an Ada County jury.
In the recording made after the remains of Vallow’s younger children were discovered, Shiflet confronts Vallow about the children’s deaths. Shiflet sobbed as she asked Vallow why she didn’t just give the children to family members.
“(They) found Tylee and J.J. on Chad’s property. They were thrown away like garbage. Did you know they were there? I’m sick to my stomach,” Shiflet said in the phone call. “It’s so painful. I don’t understand how that happened. We were devastated. Don’t you think that’s going to cause pain throughout our family?”
“I can’t talk about it,” Vallow calmly responded.
Shiflet told her sister that her family had stood up for her when the children went missing only to learn the kids had been murdered and buried in shallow graves on Daybell’s property. Daybell also faces murder charges in the children’s deaths as well as that of his first wife Tammy Daybell.
“I don’t know what to think,” Shiflet said. “We believed you. I went on TV and defended you. I still would right now if you would tell me the truth.”
“I would love to,” Vallow said.
Shiflet then reminded her sister, that while her children were being searched for, Vallow was in Hawaii getting married to Daybell.
“You were on a beach having a great time, getting married,” she said. “You were dancing on a beach with a smile on your face. The kids deserve a burial. You don’t think that’s upsetting?”
Vallow then complained that not a single person understands what she’s been through.
“Nobody has seen me on the floor crying,” she said. “My children — I loved more than anything.”
Vallow and Daybell had formed a church where they believed they’d lead 144,000 people as mentioned in the Bible. They also stressed preparing for the end of times. Daybell had written numerous books about the end of the world.
Shiflet told her sister that nowhere in any holy writ does it say to murder children.
“There is nothing in scripture involving hurting a child,” Shiflet said. “They were innocent. They didn’t deserve (to die). That’s the most incredibly selfish thing I can think of. This is not like the sister I’ve known and loved. Please consider that Chad has lied, and you have been deceived.”
Lori responded that she wasn’t guilty of murdering her children.
“I didn’t kill them,” Vallow said.
Shiflet then asked her sister “to come up with an explanation.”
Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald apologized that Shiflet had to listen to the recording again. He then asked Shiflet about her family life growing up, and Shiflet said that it was a close family.
Shiflet also detailed Vallow’s marriages, and that her fourth marriage to Charles Vallow appeared to be a happy one.
“In the beginning, they had a great relationship,” she said. “They seemed very compatible. They seemed very happy.”
It was in that marriage that Vallow adopted J.J., her third child. Colby Ryan, an adult son from a previous marriage, is Vallow’s only surviving child.
Shiflet said Vallow was a good mother, and that Shiflet never imagined that Vallow would ever harm her children. Yet, after Vallow met Daybell, she seemed to change. She also started talking about multiple lives, having the ability to rate people’s souls by light and dark scales and possessing the ability to cast spirits from bodies.
Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Rammell also questioned Shiflet. Shiflet told Rammell that Vallow insisted that her kids hadn’t been harmed.
“I don’t remember the exact wording, but she basically said she was aware of where they were, and that they were safe,” Shiflet said.
On June 9, 2020, Tylee and J.J.’s remains were found buried on Daybell’s property. Rammell asked Shiflet how she felt about Vallow then.
“I felt lied to, and my trust in my sister was broken,” she said.
Vallow’s trial continues throughout the rest of the week.
