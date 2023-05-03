Lori Vallow threatened to kill a former friend after the woman ended their friendship.
Audrey Barattiero told the court about the incident while testifying in Vallow's murder trial in Boise on Wednesday.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Barattiero had been traveling with Vallow from Idaho to Arizona to Missouri to Hawaii when they eventually ended up at Vallow's condo in Rexburg.
While at the condo, Barattiero asked Vallow if something strange was going on. The two had been involved in “castings” where they formed prayer circles and prayed that dark or evil spirits would leave the bodies of family and friends. Barattiero said she often felt uncomfortable doing so, especially when one casting involved Tammy Daybell, Vallow’s romantic rival and Chad Daybell’s first wife.
While in Rexburg, Barattiero told Vallow she planned to pack her bags and leave early for home.
“I didn’t want to spend more time with her,” Barattiero said. “I asked her the question, ‘Is there anything weird going on that I don’t know about? And she said ‘no.’ I took her at her word.”
As Barattiero headed upstairs, Vallow started laughing as someone does when they find something “hilarious,” Barattiero said.
“(She said) ‘You are so naïve and too trusting. ‘You’re like a little child believing anything anyone will tell you,’” Barattiero said. “(She said) ‘You think the world is all unicorns and rainbows. You go around helping people and serving them. Well, I’ve got news for you, not everyone can be so kind.’”
Vallow then threatened to kill Barattiero.
“She would cut me up,” Barattiero said. “(Vallow) wasn’t in a mental place to do it, but would get in the place and do it. (She said) ‘There will be blood and bleach.’ She said something about trash bags. She would bury me where no one would ever find me.”
Vallow's daughter Tylee Ryan was killed, dismembered and her body burned on Daybell’s property in Salem sometime in November 2019, police have said. Daybell also is charged in Tylee's killing as well as that of J.J. He also faces charges in the death of Tammy Daybell.
Jim Archibald, Vallow's attorney, asked Barattiero why she didn’t tell the grand jury about threats when she appeared before it in 2021.
“You have previously testified that you’ll tell the truth,” Archibald said. “Do you remember to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Do you remember that? Do you remember your testimony? You did not say anything like this (to the grand jury).”
Barattiero said she was afraid to say anything about the threat.
“I was scared, and (Vallow) said ‘If you ever tell, I will come and find you in the dark of night,” Barattiero said.
Archibald told Barattiero the jury might have a hard time trusting her now.
“You want a jury to believe you just didn’t make this last crap up?” Archibald said.
Barattiero got to know Vallow after Daybell asked Barattiero to become friends with her. Barattiero met Daybell during a conference in St. George, Utah, around 2018.
“He reached out to me on Facebook. I asked him questions,” she said.
The two developed a friendship where Daybell told Barattiero that they had all lived multiple lives. He also told her that during Christ’s time, he had been Methuselah as well as the Apostle James. As the apostle, Daybell had been married to Vallow who was then known as Alaina.
Daybell told Barattiero that she had been married to Christ and went by the name JoAnna. Barattiero said she believed Daybell.
“At the time I thought it could be true because I trusted him,” she said.
“It sounded amazing right?” Archibald asked. “(It was) pretty cool being married to Jesus.”
Archibald suggested suggested Barattiero followed Daybell because “He gave you a feeling of ‘I’m somebody.’”
Daybell and Vallow later told Barattiero about their belief in zombies invading bodies. They told Barattiero they could rate light and dark spirits in someone and those with dark spirits couldn’t be removed and needed to die. Daybell told Barattiero that she had a light spirit.
The discussions eventually made Barattiero so uncomfortable, she ended the friendships.
Also testifying on Tuesday was Fremont County Sgt. Vince Kaaiakamanu who referenced emails Tammy Daybell sent to her son Mark while he served a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. She told him of a man who had threatened her with a gun while she was unloading items from her car on Oct. 9, 2019.
“I kept asking him what he thought he was doing. I was more annoyed than scared,” she wrote. “The scared part of my brain thought ‘what could have happened?’ The thought crossed my mind to hit him with my clogging shoes. I looked toward the house and yelled for Chad. The guy ran around the north side of the house. I ran in the house and got dad and Garth.”
Police have repeatedly said they believe Vallow's brother Alex Cox was the trigger man that night. Kaaiakamanu reported that a device or cellphone belonging to Cox pinged near the Daybells’ home that evening.
“(On Oct. 9), once he gets to Highway 20, he turned around and makes that route again around the Daybell residence,” he said. “This all happens at 4:47 and 5:03. During my investigation, I feel he was scoping out the area of Tamara Daybell’s home.”
Cox also used a device to research how to shoot up a Dodge Dakota with an AR-15 in cold weather, Kaaiakamanu said. Both Tammy and Chad Daybell drove such cars.
“Tammy and Chad had a 2000 Dodge Dakota registered to them,” he said. “Tammy Daybell also drove a 2004 Dodge Dakota.”
