BLACKFOOT – Most people enjoy a good parade. The thrill of the marching bands and the multi-colored floats and horses and clowns and all that goes with a good parade excite people by the thousands.
Two parades which have become institutions in this part of the world, the annual Independence Day Parade in Idaho Falls, which reportedly drew as many as 100,000 spectators a year ago, and the annual Days of ‘47 Parade in Utah have both announced plans to scrap the parades for 2020 due to complications of following social distancing brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, who has been in charge of the Liberty on Parade for years, has canceled the parade according to Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze.
The Days of ‘47 Parade, along with the Cowboy Games and Rodeo that accompany the even held annually on July 24 in Salt Lake City has fallen victim to COVID-19, like so many other events around the United States.
“When you look at the governor’s guidelines for opening up, it wouldn’t be until the end of June that we will be allowed to have groups meeting in groups of 50 or more people,” Chip Schwarze said. “We feel that it would be irresponsible for us to sponsor the parade and other activities surrounding the parade within a couple of weeks of that date. That is especially true when the Idaho Falls Police Department estimates that there were upwards of 100,000 people gathered for the parade alone a year ago.”
With the dynamics that it takes as many as 20 or 30 people to put a float together for a parade and that plans for a float need to be made now and work started to get the floats ready.
Schwarze also said that there is hope for a parade to be held around the Labor Day weekend as a culmination of the summer.
The Chamber has said that there will be refunds of entry fees that have already been paid to participate in the parade.
Days of ‘47 President Lane Summerhays stated that the decision to postpone events was not taken lightly and was made only after thorough consideration and input from applicable sources and vendors who had been contacted about their involvement.
The tradition of the Days of ‘47 dates back to July 24, 1847, when pioneer leader Brigham Young first came upon the Salt Lake Valley and decided to call it home.
Greg James said that even though this year’s events are postponed, the pioneer spirit is still evident in Utah in many ways, including among first responders and medical workers who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On July 24, 1847, Brigham Young and a determined company of Mormon pioneers realized their dreams upon entering the Great Salt Lake Valley, thus becoming the vanguard of one of the greatest treks in American history. Pulling handcarts or driving wagons with oxen or horses, thousands of pioneers carried a firm commitment to America’s belief in freedom of religion as they slowly trudged across the plains to a vast desert landscape that became known as the Utah Territory. Coming together from many nations, they sought to create a new life. This trek of the early Utah pioneers exemplifies the courage, foresight and faith that continues to inspire modern-day pioneers.” (Utah Historical Society)
The Days of ‘47 Inc., is a private, non-profit, all-volunteer, charitable corporation to honor Utah’s early and modern pioneers and to keep their pioneering spirit alive.