A bill that aims to make dental care more easily available on Native American reservations passed the Idaho House overwhelmingly Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1129, which would _______, passed the House 59-9. Having already passed the Senate, it now heads to the governor.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who co-sponsored the bill in the House with Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, said ____.
"There's really a lack of access to dental providers on these reservations," Zollinger said.
Chew said many tribal members are historically wary of outsiders providing dental care. This program, she said, would let tribal members get trained as dental technicians and serve people in their own communities.
THE PROGRAM