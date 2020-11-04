BINGHAM COUNTY – 10 days after Governor Brad Little rolled Idaho back to stage three of his reopen Idaho plan, Southeastern Idaho Public Health continues to report high numbers of infections of COVID-19.
Although the number of cases being reported depend on the time frame of time of test and time of infection, seeing the same level of infections despite the changes by both Gov. Little and SIPH’s Board of Health at their meeting last Thursday should indicate that the infection rate has not changed at this point despite these changes.
Governor Little’s changes to the current stage of the reopen Idaho plan emphasized the issues of large gatherings being an environment for where contact with possible infectious residents may occur. Because of that issue, Little focused on the sizing of events taking place and the amount of people not taking health precautions into account as a major contributor to the large spike in cases across the state. Adding those reasons to the metrics reported from each of the health districts, Gov. Little felt that it would serve the people of Idaho better to regress because the statewide positivity rate made a large jump.
Early on during the pandemic, Little felt it was better to leave the public health decisions to the local health departments because they should be more in-tune with their local communities. In the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, the attitude portrayed was to provide suggestions rather than mandates in effort to educate the populace regarding the options and mitigating options available to them. This suggestive rather than forceful campaign has allowed people to make their own decisions on their own health without repercussion if they choose not to wear a mask. However, with this method, cases in the health district continue to average over 100 new cases everyday for the past seven and are not decreasing with the increased regulations.
The goal of the changes is to lower the curve as flu season starts to unfold so that Idaho does not have to change its healthcare system to the crisis standards of care. If that were to happen, some medical issues may be put off and elective surgeries canceled. Along the same lines, there have been issues with certain areas having to divert patients because of lack of beds or negative pressure rooms.
Now, as the test results start to roll in following the changes put forth by Gov. Little and SIPH’s Board of Health, evidence if the mitigating standards put into place are enough will be come evident.