NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The streets of New Orleans were filled Tuesday with excited kids hoping to catch beads from atop ladders, revelers in fancy costumes walking through the French Quarter and Mardi Gras Indians wearing finely beaded costumes.
Tuesday marks the final day of the Mardi Gras season, which started Jan. 6.
After rainy weather affected some parades Sunday, the weather Tuesday was cold but sunny. People — some of whom came out before dawn to get a good spot along the parade route — bundled up under multiple layers. Temperatures in the New Orleans area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning.
Lorenzo Bridgewater of Slidell, Louisiana, got to the parade route at about 4:30 a.m. to get a good spot.
"I doubled up my jeans, doubled up my socks. I'm wearing a sweater underneath this and underneath that a thermal with a shirt over it. So I'm pretty layered up," he said.
The festivities kicked off early in the morning with the Northside Skull and Bone Gang walking through the Treme neighborhood before the sun was up, wearing costumes that look like skeletons and waking people up to celebrate the day.
Another crowd favorite is Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Walking Group. The clarinetist died in 2016 but the walking group that he led for years still meets at Commander's Palace restaurant and walks along the parade route ahead of the parades.
Lance Pierce, of Leonardtown, Maryland, got up early ahead of the rest of his friends to make sure he saw the group.
"I enjoyed watching Pete before he passed, coming down here and playing so that's my thing. Everyone else is kind of sleeping in, taking it easy, getting their costumes ready to go. But I like to come out here and watch the guys come by," he said.
Then the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club parade along the city's famed St. Charles Avenue followed by the Rex Parade. Zulu's practice of wearing black makeup during its parade has drawn attention and criticism after news that two Virginia politicians wore blackface heightened attention nationally to the issue.
Zulu issued a statement in February saying their parade costumes bear no resemblance to those worn by "blackface" minstrel performers at the turn of the century and that their costumes are designed to honor garments worn by South African Zulu warriors.