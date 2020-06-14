The following is a list of divorces finalized in May in Bonneville County.

Brandon L Hill and Katherine Ellen Hill

Katherine S. Hart and Timothy J. Hart

Sheldon Philip Horn and Timmery Anne Horn

Elisa Oliane Scott and Joshua Francis Scott

Carlin Matthew Feisthamel and Nora S Feisthamel

Gabrielle Bowman and Jeffrey Bowman

Jeffrey Philip Oakes and Faye VanDusseldorp

Angelina Lynn Almodova and Christopher A Ramos

Heather M Moore and John W Terry

Brandi L Keziah and Chad Richard Keziah

Kitiera Skye Clark and Matthew Dale Clark

Breanna Darlene Davis and Michael Vay Davis

Natalie Jo Pierce and Steven John Everett Pierce

Makenzie Robinson and Markise B Robinson Jr.

James Cimmarron Stoor and Krystal Norene Stoor

Brenda Brewer and Ronald W Brewer

Darrell Webster and Juanita J Webster

Edward Taylor and Joy Taylor

Todd Allen Raymond and Tracie J Raymond

Brent J Williams and Kristina Rose Williams

Craig Merlin Eborn and Teresa Eborn

Denice Lott and Steven K Lott

John Peter Idema and Monica Guadalupe Illum

Gregg N Watson and Katherine C Watson

Tabitha Marie Brazier-Huston and Breidyn Neilson

Kolby Robert Kay and Misty Brook Kay

Brecca Nicole Small and Malcolm Stanley Small

Joaquinangel Ruben Aquinaga and Justin Paul Aquinaga

Dustin Schwendiman and Kathryn Lyn Schwendiman

Jennifer L Marcroft and Troy D Marcroft