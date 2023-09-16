Benson Harmon and Kylie Harmon
Lyn Branvold and Stephen Branvold
Angela Saunders and Nathan Alan Saunders
Amy Elissa Mueller and Simon Peter Mueller
Jason Edward Gilbert and Kryslyn Hope Pulham
M’Lisa Christina Elgin and William Murphy Elgin
Makenzie Robinson and Markise B. Robinson Jr.
Jedediah Abram Bigelow and Shadie Ann Bigelow
Elizabeth Lewis and Oliver Barry Lewis
Erika Marie Romero and Fernando Romero
Olga Greno Perez and Mark Gregory Peters
Daniel Jesse Brown and Karissa Hepworth
Alan Eskelsen and Kailee A. Eskelsen
Krisha L. Carroll and Richard D. Killian
Michael Brent Anderson and Christina Lee Gneiting
Daniel Thomas Bingham and Monica Diane Bingham
Amanda Alta Cockerill and Robert Patrick Cockerill
David Ridley and Emily Jo Ridley
Karrah Jo Doffing and Michael Richard Doffing
Alejandro Anaya and Verenice Villa
Kylee Danielle Henry and Scott Gregory Henry
Kirsten Burt and Preston Blake Burt
Ruben Hernandez and Maria Isabel Rodriguez
Camille Barnes and Kylar Thomas Barnes
Brittany Ker and Ryan Ker
Dustin Ray Adams and Isabel Modesta Leal
Jeffrey Delmont Arnold and Adriana Emilia Robles
Robin W. Pettingill and Jennifer A. Riggs
Christopher Dean Adkins Jr. and Shanna Joann Adkins
Jason Cole Palmer and Kira Sue Palmer
Lisa Marie Makela and Brady Leon Warner
John Warren Emery and Tanya M. Stark
Ashlee C. Bowcutt and Evan Kyle Siepker
Brian David Schopen and Katie Marie Schopen
Mark Alan Schetrompf and Teresa Valene Schetrompf
Elisa Anne Bringhurst-VanOrden and Austin Troy Vanorden
Phillip A. Matson and Trudy Matson
Rachel Nicole Almason and Yukon Dell Garen C F Jack
Crystal Marie Hill and Kord J. Lemons
Gavin D. Barnes and Mark Barnes
Ricardo Arellano Orta and Liliana Ramirez
Jonah Matthew Stover and Rachel Belnap Stover
April D. Forrest and David W. Forrest
Wesley A. Lubow and Annamarie Zurawski-Lubow
Hannah Gabriella Anderson and Matthew Jacob Anderson
Damien Benjamin Bissell and Madison Marion Towers
Bradley Michael Barlow and Misty Santivanes
Jason Perry and Rachel Perry
Angela McVay and Charles McVay
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
