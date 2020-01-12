Editor's Note

The following is a list of divorces finalized in December in Bonneville County. 

Butch William Pearson and Sandy Marie Pearson

Jonathan David Randles and Katlyn Elizabeth Randles

Ashley Marie McGinty and Christopher James McGinty

Brandon John Gibeault and Stevie Lynne Jacobsen

Brandon G McMurtrey and ChiaHui McMurtrey

Shannon Michael Basaraba and Shauna Rae Basaraba

Brei’ann Rae Labbee and Brett Ray Labbee

Dustin Bruce Garriott and Sara Lois Garriott

Corey Bruce Nielsen and Susan Kaye Nielsen

Britney J Bochenek and Jakeb Coltyn Bochenek

Harvey M Blankenship Jr. and Jessica Blankenship

Bobbi Jo Kirkham and Kris Kirkham

Kristine Dawn Jackson and Samuel Clyde Jackson

Jolynne Dione Shelton and Steven Shelton

Jesse Maldonado and Judith Maldonado

Meggan Miller and Thayne Austin Monson

Benjamin D Jaynes and Jessica W Jaynes

Amy C Talbot and Justin Russell Talbot

Ashley Kay Johnson and Taylor Scott Johnson

Amy Lyn Bowman and Devin James Bowman

James A Harmon and Kelsie M Harmon

Karissa Mei Buchanan and Michael Lee Buchanan

Jennifer D Rutz and Lucas Ely Rutz

Chandra Mae McCain and David Brent McCain

Amber Lin Butler and Matthew Enrique Butler

Micah K Brewster and Moriah Dawn Brewster

Akela Shawn Johnson and Nathan M Johnson

Ira Lee May and Candice Rochsann Schroeder

Carrie RoseLee Wilcox and Samuel Wilcox

Kimetha Look and Matthew A Look

Maria Mercedes Rodriquez and Adrian Rodriguez-Ramairez

Adriana Estrada Lozano and Pedro Lozano-Ramirez

Mistty Laureen Evans and Paul Angus Evans

John Michael Davis and Nichelle Denise Sacco

Nick Rowbury and Sandra Jean Rowbury

Glen Arlen Boodry and Tena M Leboeuf

Karen L Youngstrom and Michael Todd Youngstrom

Devlin R Anderson and Sheri Lyn Peery

Jake Clint Crumley and Toni Alea Crumley

Edward George Mauer and Lora Lee Mauer

Jack Brian Edwards and Kimberly Marie Edwards

Barrett Lee Taylor and Patricia Denise Taylor

Marcelina Marie Lopez and Robert Stanley Lopez

Gilbert Joe Dominguez and Tiffany Anne Dominguez

Dale R Hammon and Kimberlee A Hammon

Anthony James Winterfeld and Renee Adell Winterfeld

Benjamine Lane Eggleston and Rebecca Eggleston

Lisa Jean Allan and Aaron Jordan Papin

Kenneth Allen Allery and Nancy Lee Allery