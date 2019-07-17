After more than two decades with a murder conviction hanging over his name, Christopher Tapp is expected to be exonerated for the murder of Angie Dodge today.
“(T)here exists clear and convincing evidence that Petitioner (Christopher Tapp) was convicted of a crime for which he did not commit,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark wrote last week in his motion for post-conviction relief.
“(T)he State requests that the Court set aside the jury verdict and vacate the judgment of conviction in State of Idaho vs. Christopher Conley Tapp ... and dismiss the case.”
If the motion is approved by District Judge Alan Stephens, Tapp’s murder conviction will be cleared from his record. Tapp served 7,353 days in prison.
The motion for exoneration hearing will be held at 1 p.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
The Post Register has followed this case extensively through the years. To learn more about how today's proceedings came to be, read our coverage at postregister.com/dodge_murder.