BLACKFOOT – On April 15, 1958, one of the greatest sports rivalries of all time began. That was a game that took place in a Triple A ballpark between the host team, the San Francisco Giants, and the new kid on the block, the transplanted Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sure you can say that maybe the rivalry began as far back as the 1930s, when both teams were residents in New York City, but the two teams really became rivals when both teams were transplanted to the West Coast.
The Giants would eventually be housed in the great Candlestick Park and would trot out players like Willie Mays and Juan Marichal and Willy McCovey and of course the Dodgers would counter with players like Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax and Roy Campanella and of course they will always be known for crossing the color line in baseball when they signed Jackie Robinson.
Both teams have been great over the years and it is probably pretty phenomenal that the two teams are as close to each other as they are, especially considering that they have played nearly 2,500 games against each other.
The Giants hold a slim edge over the Dodgers overall, something along the lines of 1,236 wins for the Giants and 1,207 wins for the Dodgers.
The teams have won 14 World Series between them, eight for the Giants and six for the Dodgers.
The stats go on and on, with neither team holding a decisive edge over the other and that alone makes the rivalry all that more special.
Of course when it comes to the most outstanding players on each team, the edge would lie with the Dodgers simply because they had Jackie Robinson and his number has been retired by all of the Major League teams.
The two teams have had a number of players’ numbers that have been retired and the Giants lead that category by one.
There is no doubt that this rivalry has been one of the best that has ever existed in the history of the Major Leagues and there have been great players that have played for one or the other of the teams.
There have been a lot of times where one of the teams wishes that they could have had a player off of the other team to make things a bit more equal, but you can’t deny the impact that each team has made on the Major Leagues and the impact that the rivalry has made on the League as a whole.
Both teams could be said to have set the model for the rest of the Majors as far as how to build a team and both teams have built from the top, with the best managers that money could buy at the time, let alone the best players of the game at the time as well.
Imagine having to face pitchers like Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax back to back in a series during the ‘50s and ‘60s. You might as well have just penciled in a pair of losses and gone on with it because that is what you were probably going to have anyway.
You can only say that you either love one of these teams or you hate one, but you always have to have respect for them and what they have done over the years.