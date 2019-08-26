Former NFL football Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin takes part in an interview Monday in Renton, Wash., where he hopes to spearhead the construction of a community center. Baldwin is donating $1 million toward the project with the goal of raising another $5 million in collaboration with the city of Renton. Baldwin was released by the Seahawks in early May with a failed physical designation after an offseason where he underwent surgeries on his groin, shoulder and knee.