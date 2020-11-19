POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District (SIPH) will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend at Holt Arena at Idaho State University. They are offering the service as an attempt to lower the burden on local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic that continues to gain traction as the colder months approach.
SIPH lists the flu as, “a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches. Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death.”
SIPH quotes the Centers for Disease Control which has made it a point to recommend people get their flu shots this year because of the pandemic, and states that getting a flu shot is the single best way to prevent the flu.
The drive-thru clinic will start at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. on Saturday. The service is free to those who make the trip to Holt Arena with the only stipulation being that no one under the age of six months are eligible to receive the vaccine.