CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere accounted for four touchdowns and Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington to a 34-29 win over sixth-seeded UC Davis on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.
The Aggies (10-3) had taken a 29-28 lead in this Big Sky Conference rematch with 1:13 to play on Jake Maier’s second touchdown pass and 2-point PAT pitch.
The Eagles then went 75 yards in four plays, kick-started by Barriere’s 29-yard scamper to the UC Davis 46 when it appeared he was going to be sacked. McPherson, who rushed for 143 yards, took a handoff up the middle and then cut to the left sideline.
Eastern (11-2) is home against seventh-seeded Maine, which upset second-seeded Weber State, next weekend. Weber State tied with EWU and UC Davis, for the Big Sky title.
Regional Roundup
North Dakota State 35, Colgate 0: FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.
Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.
The defending national champions, who have won 19 in a row, are home against league rival South Dakota State, the fifth-seed they beat 21-17 in September, next weekend.
South Dakota State 27, Kennesaw State 17: KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Taryn Christion threw for one touchdown and ran for another — the clincher with 2:22 to play — and fifth-seeded South Dakota State held off fourth-seeded Kennesaw State 27-17 in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits (10-2) play at top-seeded North Dakota State, the defending national champion, next weekend. SDSU lost 21-17 at NDSU on Sept. 29.