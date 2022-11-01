Wolf Population Idaho

A wolf is seen in Yellowstone National Park in this 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service. Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves.

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

BOISE — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official reported Oct. 6.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the natural resources interim committee that preliminary data on human-caused and natural wolf mortality looks similar to three previous years.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.