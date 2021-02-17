BOISE — The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Monday voted against passing House Bill 30 that would transfer $800,000 of Idaho’s liquor fund to the Peace Officer Standards and Training program. After a lengthy hearing, it came down to a close-vote: 9-8 against the bill.
Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, trains law enforcement. According to Jeff Lavey, executive director of the Idaho Sheriffs Association, the POST academy has long struggled for funding, since it is not included in the state’s general fund.
“We got to a point where we couldn’t adequately train our officers,” Lavey said, adding there was a point where the program could not afford to even buy bullets.
Those against HB 30 opposed the money coming from the state liquor fund. That fund comes mainly from sales of alcohol at state liquor stores. Cities and counties receive a portion of the liquor fund so any funneling off of it means those local governments get less of that money.
“We’re encouraging this discussion to commence on a different track. But not on pulling money out of the liquor fund. Last year, the Legislature chose to siphon money off of that fund that would otherwise have come to locals to help fund magistrate courts. And we’re back again this year to siphon more off to fund POST,” said John Evans, mayor of Garden City and speaking on behalf of the Association of Idaho Cities.
Evans said some cities need that money to fund their own local police forces and can’t afford to give that money to a state program such as POST.
Idaho Falls’ representatives had conflicting viewpoints.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, voted in favor of the bill, noting that a recent event in which an Idaho Falls officer mistakenly shot the wrong person had highlighted the need for good training.
“Right now, throughout America, we’re hearing about defunding the police. And I would hope that Idaho wouldn’t do that very same thing in a roundabout version. …They need the support and most will tell you that that support means training. And I believe it means training too,” Ehardt said.
Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, voted against it since he would like to see liquor money used to stop or prevent alcohol-related crimes. Erickson, whose background includes working in mental health and drug treatment programs, does not like that the liquor fund is now often used on other things.
“I’m a huge fan of the liquor fund being focused on things related to liquor. So the reason it was taxed the way it was, was to bring in funds supporting specific things relating to liquor. … We highly need to fund (POST). But the liquor fund is definitely not the way I would see it. Especially when they don’t even fund the work we do in prevention to keep people from drinking in the first place. There’s hardly any dollars going to that,” Erickson said.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, voted against it and wanted to see the Legislature have a “broader policy discussion” on funding POST through the general fund or another dedicated fund.
“It’s obvious we need to fund POST. I’m still struggling with the idea that we take money from the counties and cities to do this,” Marshall said.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, voted against it, wanting POST funding to come from more traditional state budgeting.
“We should not set the precedent that, whenever dedicated funds come up short, we send these administrations off looking for other funds to meet the shortfall,” Nate said.