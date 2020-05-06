As the transition from operations from the Morning News to the Bingham News Chronicle continues, we are in the process of returning comics, horoscopes, and puzzles that were printed in the Morning News as soon as Friday’s paper until complimentary copies of the Post Register and Idaho State Journal are included with subscriptions.
There are two additional staff members from the Morning News aside from reporter Kyle Mangum that have been retained to work in the mail room and to help with front office work. We are also keeping on the Morning News carriers as we do the transition. A reminder: there will no longer be a Saturday paper, however we will deliver on Sunday.