"Okay, let's move on to something less controversial, like reproductive rights," said Jan Brown, co-moderater for the democrats, followed by a laugh from the crowd at Monday nights' debate.
Full of snarky comments and jabs, the only contested race for voters in the Idaho Falls area led to a bi-partisan debate Monday featuring Democratic nominee Miranda Marquit and Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt.
The two women are not strangers as they have run against each other twice for the same District 33A House of Representatives seat with Marquit losing in 2020 by nearly 4,000 votes.
The debate, which Ehardt described as a "most unique opportunity," took place Monday night at the Shilo Inns Convention Center, 780 Lindsay Blvd. and was attended by over 100 people.
With disagreement on basically every front, topics of debate ranged from recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion rights to Drag Queens in schools and critical race theory and from taxes to school funding.
"This has to do a lot with lip service," Marquit said. "We talk a big game about education but we still don't know how those funds are going to be allocated ... right now we have to trust people who have not done right by education for the 10 years."
Though both parties could agree on many of the questions they were asking as co-moderator for the republican party, Brian Smith proved by thanking his co-moderator for asking questions on his list, the parties could come to no agreement on the answers or solutions for those questions.
Though Diane Jensen, second vice-chair for the Bonneville county republicans asked that people refrain from clapping or cheering for either of the nominees, people were unable to contain neither their support or oposition.
Ehardt assumed office in 2017 after Gov. Brad Little appointed her to District 33A’s open House seat. She was reelected in 2018 and 2020. Marquit is challenging Ehardt for the second time after losing in the 2020 general election.
While Marquit used her introduction time to share that she was a graduate of Skyline High School and a lover of the outdoors Ehardt, who by expression needs no introduction, immedietly asks the crowd to make no mistake about the huge dichotomy between herself and Mrs. Marquit.
"Voters will have a choice, it's not grey, (the choice) is black and white," Ehardt said. "What we have to look at is where America has been. Two years ago we were thriving, we had 1.5% inflation, we had low food prices, low gas prices, we had a vision and then all of a sudden everything changed. Democrat policies have created chaos ... "
"A most unique opportunity and a most unique way to have a debate, I think it is probably the more appropriate way to have a debate."
"In our opening statements we were learned that Joe Biden is here on the ballot this year in Idaho District 33 and now we are learning that our City Council and our Mayor are on our District 33 ballot, it's amazing," "It's disengenuos to pretend that the state legislature can't do anything about this property tax exemption when they are the ones who set the exemption level ... "
"I'm glad that it doesn't matter to represenative Ehardt whether or not you guys get a good exemption on your property tax values at this time of rocketing rates, but if you want to see that exemption rise, then we need folks in the legsiiilature who are ready to tackle this issues and not keep kicking it down the road."