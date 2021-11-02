featured Bonneville County Election results Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 2, 2021(unofficial results)100 percent of precincts reporting Idaho Falls Mayor✓ Rebecca Casper (incumbent) 5,714Ashley Romero 2,282Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2✓ Lisa Butenshaw (incumbent) 5,397Sandra Hokanson 2,523Idaho Falls City Council Seat 4✓ Jim Francis (incumbent) 4,537Robert Mark Thompson 3,472Idaho Falls City Council Seat 6Karie Caldwell 3,236✓ Jim Freeman (incumbent) 4,731Iona City Council(top 2 will be seated)✓ Evan Mann 229Kathy McNamara 132✓ Michael Thompson 268James West 197Ucon City Council(top 2 will be seated) Cory Hansen 35✓ Tyrell Maughan 71✓ Johnalee McDonald 86Idaho Falls School District 91 TrusteesZone 2✓ Paul Haacke 1,284Kenneth Williams 690Bonneville School District 93 TrusteesZone 2✓ Carissa Coats 442Matthew Sather 277Zone 5Scott Lynch 353✓ Randy Smith 552Ririe Joint School District 252 TrusteesZone 5(1 will be seated)Taelyn Nelson 15Austin Rasmussen 12✓ Angela Reed 40Bonneville Fire Protection District 1 Commission✓ Tyler Gebs 1,960Daniel Gubler 1,023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you