I voted stickers
Nov. 2, 2021

(unofficial results)

100 percent of precincts reporting

Idaho Falls Mayor

✓ Rebecca Casper (incumbent)    5,714

Ashley Romero    2,282

Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2

✓ Lisa Butenshaw (incumbent)    5,397

Sandra Hokanson    2,523

Idaho Falls City Council Seat 4

✓ Jim Francis (incumbent)    4,537

Robert Mark Thompson    3,472

Idaho Falls City Council Seat 6

Karie Caldwell    3,236

✓ Jim Freeman (incumbent)    4,731

Iona City Council

(top 2 will be seated)

✓ Evan Mann    229

Kathy McNamara    132

✓ Michael Thompson    268

James West    197

Ucon City Council

(top 2 will be seated)

Cory Hansen    35

✓ Tyrell Maughan    71

✓ Johnalee McDonald    86

Idaho Falls School District 91 Trustees

Zone 2

✓ Paul Haacke    1,284

Kenneth Williams    690

Bonneville School District 93 Trustees

Zone 2

✓ Carissa Coats    442

Matthew Sather    277

Zone 5

Scott Lynch    353

✓ Randy Smith    552

Ririe Joint School District 252 Trustees

Zone 5

(1 will be seated)

Taelyn Nelson    15

Austin Rasmussen    12

✓ Angela Reed    40

Bonneville Fire Protection District 1 Commission

✓ Tyler Gebs    1,960

Daniel Gubler    1,023

