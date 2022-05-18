Election 2022 Idaho Governor Little

Idaho Gov. Brad Little declares victory in the gubernatorial primary during the Republican Party's primary election celebration Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

 Kyle Green

Unofficial results

as of 6:45 a.m. May 18

Contested races

Republican Party

U.S. Senator

Brenda Bourn        21,581

Mike Crapo          177,203

Natalie M Fleming   16,864

Scott Trotter           27,644

Ramont Turnbull     20,837

United States Representative

District 2

Flint L. Christensen        7,051

Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy        2,168

Chris Porter        6,299

Mike Simpson        66,739

Bryan Smith        39,971

Governor

Steven R Bradshaw        5,444

Ben Cannady        801

Edward R. Humphreys        30,809

Ashley Jackson        3,161

Brad Little        148,214

Lisa Marie        1,109

Janice McGeachin        90,682

Cody Usabel        679

Lieutenant Governor

Scott Bedke        138,962

Daniel J Gasiorowski        15,629

Priscilla Giddings        114,582

Secretary of State

Phil McGrane        113,894

Dorothy Moon        109,637

Mary Souza        41,057

Attorney General

Raúl R. Labrador        140,159

Arthur (“Art”) Macomber        28,630

Lawrence Wasden        103,049

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Debbie Critchfield        104,552

Branden J. Durst        89,288

Sherri Ybarra        70,184

Legislative District 30

State Senator

Jerry D. Bingham        3,283

Julie VanOrden        4,518

Legislative District 31

State Senator

Fran Bryson        3,310

Van Burtenshaw        7,209

State Representative, Position A

Karey Hanks        4,785

Jerald Raymond        5,868

State Representative, Position B

Rod Furniss        6,537

Darnell Shipp        3,902

Legislative District 32

State Senator

Kevin Cook        5,200

Keith Newberry        1,748

State Representative, Position A

Nicholas T. Christiansen        2,620

Stephanie Jo Mickelsen        4,300

Legislative District 33

State Senator

Dave Lent        3,627

Bryan Scholz        1,718

State Representative, Position A

Barbara Ehardt        3,318

Jeff Thompson        2,529

Legislative District 34

State Representative, Position A

Jason “JD” Drollinger        2,274

Jon O. Weber        2,825

State Representative, Position B

Ron Nate        2,605

Britt Raybould        2,641

Legislative District 35

State Senator

Mark Harris        5,414

Doug Toomer        3,090

State Representative, Position A

Kevin Andrus        5,172

Jon Goode        3,404

State Representative, Position B

Chad Christensen        4,352

Josh Wheeler        4,714

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney

H. Alayne Bean        6,612

Randy Neal        7,073

Bonneville County Coroner

Barrett Hillier        7,156

Rick D. Taylor        7,257

———

Libertarian Party

Governor

John Dionne Jr.        84

Paul Sand        143

———

Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?

In favor        2,073

Against           504

———

Ririe Joint School District 252

Special Bond Election 1 for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.

In favor        347

Against        258

Special Bond Election 2 for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.

In favor        363

Against        265

———

For full statewide results go to livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/1/en/Index_122.html. Individual county results can be found at sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-results.

