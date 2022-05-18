Unofficial results
as of 6:45 a.m. May 18
Contested races
Republican Party
U.S. Senator
Brenda Bourn 21,581
Mike Crapo 177,203
Natalie M Fleming 16,864
Scott Trotter 27,644
Ramont Turnbull 20,837
United States Representative
District 2
Flint L. Christensen 7,051
Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy 2,168
Chris Porter 6,299
Mike Simpson 66,739
Bryan Smith 39,971
Governor
Steven R Bradshaw 5,444
Ben Cannady 801
Edward R. Humphreys 30,809
Ashley Jackson 3,161
Brad Little 148,214
Lisa Marie 1,109
Janice McGeachin 90,682
Cody Usabel 679
Lieutenant Governor
Scott Bedke 138,962
Daniel J Gasiorowski 15,629
Priscilla Giddings 114,582
Secretary of State
Phil McGrane 113,894
Dorothy Moon 109,637
Mary Souza 41,057
Attorney General
Raúl R. Labrador 140,159
Arthur (“Art”) Macomber 28,630
Lawrence Wasden 103,049
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Debbie Critchfield 104,552
Branden J. Durst 89,288
Sherri Ybarra 70,184
Legislative District 30
State Senator
Jerry D. Bingham 3,283
Julie VanOrden 4,518
Legislative District 31
State Senator
Fran Bryson 3,310
Van Burtenshaw 7,209
State Representative, Position A
Karey Hanks 4,785
Jerald Raymond 5,868
State Representative, Position B
Rod Furniss 6,537
Darnell Shipp 3,902
Legislative District 32
State Senator
Kevin Cook 5,200
Keith Newberry 1,748
State Representative, Position A
Nicholas T. Christiansen 2,620
Stephanie Jo Mickelsen 4,300
Legislative District 33
State Senator
Dave Lent 3,627
Bryan Scholz 1,718
State Representative, Position A
Barbara Ehardt 3,318
Jeff Thompson 2,529
Legislative District 34
State Representative, Position A
Jason “JD” Drollinger 2,274
Jon O. Weber 2,825
State Representative, Position B
Ron Nate 2,605
Britt Raybould 2,641
Legislative District 35
State Senator
Mark Harris 5,414
Doug Toomer 3,090
State Representative, Position A
Kevin Andrus 5,172
Jon Goode 3,404
State Representative, Position B
Chad Christensen 4,352
Josh Wheeler 4,714
Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney
H. Alayne Bean 6,612
Randy Neal 7,073
Bonneville County Coroner
Barrett Hillier 7,156
Rick D. Taylor 7,257
———
Libertarian Party
Governor
John Dionne Jr. 84
Paul Sand 143
———
Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?
In favor 2,073
Against 504
———
Ririe Joint School District 252
Special Bond Election 1 for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.
In favor 347
Against 258
Special Bond Election 2 for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.
In favor 363
Against 265
———
For full statewide results go to livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/1/en/Index_122.html. Individual county results can be found at sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-results.