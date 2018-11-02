The candidates for the District 33 Senate seat met for a debate Thursday night, the last such debate in a local legislative race before the election Tuesday.
Democrat Jerry Sehlke and Republican Dave Lent, who beat incumbent Sen. Tony Potts in the May primary, faced off before a small crowd at the College of Eastern Idaho, at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
Lent and Sehlke have similar work backgrounds. Lent has worked at INL and in the commercial nuclear power industry for decades and is the training director at Fluor Idaho. Sehlke recently retired after a long career as a scientists at INL. And they agreed on some of the issues that came up, such as education, prison reform and supporting the site. At the end of the debate Arik Durfee, a teacher at Compass Academy who moderated, praised them as models of civil debate and disagreement, something he tries to teach his students about.
One issue where they disagreed was abortion. Sehlke said he evaluates it using a "mirror test." Just as he wouldn't want someone taking his liver or kidney or saying what he can do with his body, he thinks the decision to get an abortion should be between a woman, her doctor and her own religious beliefs.
"In the end if we're going to take somebody else's right then they can come and try to take our rights on other issues," Sehlke said.
Lent views it as a human rights issue too, but through the lens of the unborn child's rights.
"From my perspective abortion is going against someone else's human rights. ... it's not a kidney, it's a real person," Lent said.
Medicaid expansion provided another contrast. Sehlke is unambiguously in favor of Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid coverage to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level, while Lent has expressed mixed views on the topic and said he is looking for direction from the voters.
"I am the Republican candidate," Lent said. "The Republican position on this has been very clear. I tend to be more moderate than some in the party."
Sehlke said he helped work to get Proposition 2 on the ballot and that people should elect lawmakers who support expansion and will push to get it done even if the ballot measure fails.
Idaho's prisons and jails are overcrowded, and the state is sending hundreds of inmates to a prison in Texas. Sehlke and Lent agreed the state should spend more money on drug and mental health treatment and rehabilitation programs rather than building a new prison.
Sehlke and Lent agreed on the importance of supporting education and raising teacher pay, although they differed on some details. Sehlke thinks the state should undo the 2006 tax shift that got rid of a property tax levy that went to education and replaced it with a 1 percent hike in the sales tax. The property tax, Sehlke said, is a more stable source of funding than the sales tax, which fluctuates with the economy.
Lent, who has been on the Idaho Falls District 91 school board for 12 years, wants to see the state continue to transition from an "industrial" model for schools to a "mastery based" one, where students move to the next level in a subject as they master it rather than an entire class moving together as they do with the traditional model. The state has started a mastery pilot program that a couple dozen schools are part of now, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has included an expansion of that pilot in her budget request for next year.
Sehlke and Lent both support adding non-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to state law.
"We do need to 'add the words,'" Sehlke said. "I very much believe we need to add the words but we need to work it in a way that it's respectful to everybody."
Both, in their answers, said they hoped there was a way to do it that would address the concerns both of the LGBT community and of people who want to protect religious rights.
"I'm hopeful there are things in the works where we can bring the two together, because what we're really missing in this conversation is trust and respect," Lent said.
Sehlke supports changing the state law that protects parents who believe in faith healing from criminal charges if their children die from treatable ailments.
"Let's take it over to the Islamic faith," Sehlke said. "If someone wanted to do a killing because you offended their daughter or something, would you let them (do) it in the name of Islam?"
Lent said he supports parental rights and that it's a difficult issue.
"But I would have to agree with Jerry, there's a line," Lent said.