Paulette Jordan launched her first TV ad of the fall campaign for governor on Tuesday, just a week before Idaho voters head to the polls.
The 30-second spot features an array of pictures of diverse Idahoans, culminating with a fast-paced montage of images of her on the stump. “I have traveled all across our state and I have heard your voices, your struggles and your concerns,” Jordan says in the ad. “As governor I will ensure a statehouse that represents every Idahoan.”
“I think that it’s effective at really trying to highlight that diverse support, trying to push some of those grass-roots messages,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “But for those undecided voters, I don’t know how effective something like this will be, especially kind of coming late in the campaign period, where we’ve already had a good number of people vote.”
Before the advent of widespread early voting, Kettler said, “This would be a key time to have a campaign ad, because campaign ad effects don’t last very long. It tends to be like a few days, and then people kind of forget and go about their lives. But when you do have a significant early voting period, it does require maybe being on the air a little bit earlier than what used to be the norm of the last-week barrage before the election.”
Jordan, 38, said earlier that young people like her don’t tend to watch broadcast TV anyway, so pricey TV ads weren’t a priority for her campaign.
But Kettler said, “Those who are really good at turning out to vote tend to be those that are older, like 60-plus. … You still need to appeal to some of these really regular voters that may be watching the news.”
Jordan’s new ad is airing during the news; it’s up statewide on both broadcast and basic cable TV. It makes few factual claims, instead focusing more on general promises about what Jordan would do if elected governor.
The one factual claim, that Jordan has traveled the state, is backed up by her campaign finance reports, which document her extensive in-state travel.
Kettler said the portion of the ad that says, “We will pass Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid,” listed among Jordan’s promises, struck her as odd wording. “As governor, she wouldn’t presumably be working to pass it,” as it’s on the same election ballot as the governor’s race. Instead, Kettler said, the governor would be faced with implementing the measure if voters approve it.
“It’s not quite as attention-grabbing to say, ‘I will implement Proposition 2.’ But it is a really important part of the process where the governor could potentially play some of a role,” Kettler said.
The wording issue goes to Jordan’s big-picture approach in the campaign, versus GOP opponent and current Lt. Gov. Brad Little’s more detail-oriented style. “The debates bring that out, too,” Kettler said.
Jordan’s ad is likely to evoke a “very positive” response in those who already support her campaign, Kettler said, but is less likely to sway undecided voters or those already supporting her opponent.