Republican Brad Little outraised Democrat Paulette Jordan in the final campaign finance reporting period, raising $265,548 to Jordan’s $125,265. He also outspent her 2-1, as Little ramped up his TV advertising campaign; he spent $324,073 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, while Jordan spent $152,255.
That’s among the news found in campaign finance reports filed by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
Little closed the reporting period with $462,316 in the bank and $800,000 in debt to himself, carried over from the primary.
Jordan ended with $164,426 in the bank and $73,559 in debt, which is down by a quarter from the debt she reported on her previous report.
Both candidates also filed 48-hour reports disclosing large donations received after the filing period closed.
For Little, those added up to $54,500, mostly from businesses and political action committees; the largest were $5,000 each from Anheuser-Busch in Van Nuys, Calif.; Brighton Corp. in Boise; Grace Terrell; Professional Firefighters of Idaho; Frank VanderSloot; and Melaleuca.
Jordan reported $10,000 in contributions on her 48-hour reports, all from individuals, with the largest $2,500 each from Tom Collins of Austin, Texas, and Janet Petersen of Naples, Idaho.
PROP 2, MEDICAID EXPANSION
Idahoans for Healthcare, the group backing Proposition 2, the Medicaid expansion initiative, raised a whopping $1.1 million in contributions just in the final, three-week reporting period alone. The group spent $638,269, and closed the reporting period Oct. 21 with $721,228 in the bank.
By comparison, the political action committee opposing Prop 2, which calls itself the “Work Not Obamacare PAC,” raised just $18,616 during the reporting period, and had just a handful of donors. It received donations both during and after the filing period from four state legislators, including House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell.
Idahoans for Healthcare listed five pages of contributors, most of them individuals from Idaho, but the biggest contributions were $400,000 from the Fairness Project in Washington, D.C., and $250,000 each from St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, both in Idaho.
In addition, other big donors to the Prop 2 campaign during the most recent reporting period included PacificSource and the Idaho Hospital Association, at $50,000 each; the Idaho Primary Care Association, $44,500. Most of the expenditures during the filing period were for broadcast advertising and literature.
The “Work Not Obamacare PAC” reported spending $20,217, and closing the period with $17,369 in the bank. Nearly all of its spending was on broadcast advertising. The PAC listed just six contributors, all individuals except for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which made $1,116 in in-kind contributions. The individuals were Daniel Brockett of Eagle, $10,000; John Christianson of Ketchum, $5,000; Shaun Wardle of Meridian, $1,000; Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, $1,000; and Thomas Wilford of Boise, $500.
The PAC also reported three donations after the filing period closed: $500 each from Moyle and state Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens; and $1,000 from Rice.
PROP 1, THE RACING INITIATIVE
In the latest reporting period, Treasure Valley Racing LLC, the operators of now-closed Les Bois Park near Boise, put another $2.1 million into the campaign for Proposition 1, the initiative to allow Idaho race tracks to install lucrative betting machines. That brings the total the firm has sunk into the campaign this year to $5,547,186.
The campaign spent $1,783,795 during the three-week reporting period, mostly for broadcast advertising. It spent $4,595,728 year to date. At the close of the period, the Campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing reported $951,459 in the bank and no debt.
The group opposing the measure, Idaho United Against Prop 1, hadn’t filed its report as of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. However, it did file 48-hour notices of contributions received after the filing period closed, and those showed $775,100 in contributions, all but $100 from Native American tribes. The Coeur d’Alene Tribe donated $500,000 on Oct. 29; the Nez Perce Tribe, $50,000; the Puyallup Tribe in Tacoma, $25,000; and the Kalispel Tribe in Airways Heights, Wash., $200,000.
As of its Oct. 10 report, which covered campaign activity through Sept. 30, Idaho United Against Prop 1 had raised $2.7 million, much of it from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, and spent nearly all of it, ending that filing period with $76,000 in the bank.
COLLUM OUTRAISES MCGEACHIN IN FINAL STRETCH
Democrat Kristin Collum reported raising twice as much as Republican Janice McGeachin in the final reporting period for the lieutenant governor’s race; those figures were $21,250 for Collum and $10,058 for McGeachin. The two candidates spent near-identical amounts, $17,610 and $17,931 respectively, during the three-week reporting period. Collum closed out the reporting period with $66,624 in cash and no debt; McGeachin with $49,037 cash and $113,015 in debt to herself that she carried over from earlier reports.
McGeachin also filed 48-hour reports for three more last-minute donations of $1,000 each after the close of the reporting period. Those were from Idaho Auto Dealers Inc., Snake River Sugar Co. PAC, and Stephen Auchman of Challis. Her biggest contribution for the period was $2,000 from Elizabeth Gray of Ketchum. She listed a page-and-a-half of contributions, including several from businesses or PACs.
Collum listed six pages of contributions, nearly all relatively small contributions from individuals in Idaho. Her largest contribution was $800 from SW Idaho NOW PAC.
Most of Collum’s campaign spending for the period was for advertising and travel; most of McGeachin’s was for advertising and management.
WILSON CONTINUES TO OUTRAISE YBARRA
In the race for state superintendent of schools, Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson continued to outraise incumbent Superintendent Sherri Ybarra during the most recent reporting period, though Ybarra reported a series of last-minute big donations after the filing period closed.
Wilson raised $15,931 in the first three weeks of October, $124,690 year-to-date. She spent $7,286 for the period, $73,277 to date; and closed the reporting period with $51,414 in the bank.
Ybarra raised $6,948 in the first three weeks of October, for a total of $39,322 for the year to date. She spent $11,651 for the period, $35,330 to date, and as of Oct. 21 reported $6,478 in the bank.
After the filing period closed, both candidates filed 48-hour notices of additional donations. Wilson reported a $2,000 contribution from the Confluence Fund in Lewiston. Ybarra reported $7,000 in contributions, the largest of which was $2,000 on Oct. 22 from the Winning for Idaho PAC, which represents Coeur d’Alene Racing, operators of the Greyhound Park Event Center in Post Falls.
Wilson reported 64 donations from individuals in Idaho, along with several from Democratic Party organizations; her largest contribution during the filing period was $2,000 from the Idaho Education Association’s PAC for Education, or PACE.
Ybarra reported seven donations from individuals in Idaho during the period; her largest donations for the period were $1,000 each from Potlatch Corp. and ANRIPAC, the Agriculture and Natural Resources PAC. Ybarra also received $350 from the campaign of Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa; $300 from the Idaho Potato Industry PAC; and $500 from Avista Corp., the North Idaho utility.
This article has been edited for length. The original article can be read on the Idaho Press website.