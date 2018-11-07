After a race that was so close it wasn’t called until more than 12 hours after the polls closed, Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra on Wednesday celebrated her re-election and said she’ll push ahead with her controversial school-safety initiative.
“I look forward to building on the strong foundation of my team’s first four years with renewed energy and goals for the future,” Ybarra said in a statement. “In January, I will ask lawmakers to fund our comprehensive student safety and school security initiative, Keep Idaho Students Safe, and I feel confident they will share Idaho families’ urgency in protecting our state’s most valuable resource.”
The $21 million initiative was a flash point in Ybarra’s re-election campaign against Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson, who called it wasteful and duplicative. The plan also came in for heavy criticism from stakeholder groups who said they weren’t consulted.
Wilson, a longtime Idaho teacher who ran neck-and-neck with Ybarra through much of the night after Tuesday’s election, congratulated Ybarra Wednesday on her win.
“I wish her the very best in developing a vision for our Idaho schools,” Wilson said in a statement. “Every child in Idaho deserves the highest quality education possible and we should all work together to ensure that happens.”
When the results finally were called on Wednesday morning, Ybarra won re-election with 51.4 percent of the vote to Wilson’s 48.6 percent. Just over 17,000 votes out of the nearly 600,000 votes cast in the race separated them.
Ybarra said she waited anxiously into the night for the results, followed by “grateful relief in the early morning hours as the final counties began reporting their election results.”
A former third-grade teacher, vice principal, principal and curriculum director in the Mountain Home School District, Ybarra had never sought elected office before winning the statewide position four years ago.
She said in her second term, in addition to her school safety push, she’ll continue “essential priorities” she advocated during her first four years in office: “Advancing efforts to improve teacher pay, recruitment and retention; and providing support to schools and teachers to assess and improve student achievement. We will continue making gains in student-centered learning in both rural and urban areas, and build on our impressive achievements in advanced opportunities and college readiness.”
“I have a great team in place, strong relationships with stakeholders and other leaders, and great expectations for Idaho’s education future,” Ybarra said.
Idaho Education Association President Kari Overall, whose group endorsed Wilson and invested heavily in an independent pro-Wilson and anti-Ybarra campaign, congratulated Ybarra on her win Wednesday, saying, “We know she cares about students throughout the state and are confident she will continue to prioritize the needs of those students, along with our great professional educators, as she sets a course toward making Idaho’s public education system one we can all be proud of.”
Overall also thanked Wilson, who she said “elevated the discussion on a number of key topics and brought important issues to the forefront, not just for the candidates but for everyone concerned with public education in Idaho.”
Wilson said, “I am personally looking forward to new opportunities for service and collaboration. And I hope my supporters will continue to work for Idaho kids and advocate for educational excellence.”