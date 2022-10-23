Name: Randy Neal
Position running for: Prosecuting Attorney
Hometown: Ammon
Age: 60
Professional or personal background: Thirty-eight years overall in law enforcement and the law. Eighteen years as a law enforcement officer, 20 years as an attorney and seven years as prosecutor (stateand federal).
Worked as a Deputy Sheriff, University Police Officer, Investigator in the Prosecutor’s Office, and a federal law enforcement officer for the National Park Service, in six different states.
Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office where I was lead counsel on more than 20 felony jury trials.
Named Prosecutor of the Year (2007).
Founded my own solo law firm 12 years ago.
Why are you running for office: I believe there is honor in humble, selfless public service. For many years I was restricted from running for public office by the Hatch Act. When I left the federal service I made several attempts at public office. Public service has been the greatest honor of my life and I enjoy working for the public as the prosecuting attorney.The most important goal of prosecutors is to work with law enforcement and probation/correction as a criminal justice team to lower the crime rate and make our community safer through punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation of offenders. Prosecutors have a vital obligation to assist and advocate for victims of crime, and to ensure they understand the process and decisions made in the case they are involved with.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: The single greatest challenge in Bonneville County is a rising crime rate.
In the latest crime statistics, our crime rate was higher than Ada County, comparable to Bannock and Canyon counties and one of the few in the state that showed an increase (all three of the other counties mentioned showed a decrease).
Although growth is a substantial factor, we cannot simply wait for growth to end.
One major factor is recidivism, or the number of criminals who commit additional crimes despite being punished or given opportunities at rehabilitation.
My plan to address the rising crime rate is: 1) Work with law enforcement and probation agencies to identify and target career criminals and lock them up for a long time, 2) Put teeth into probation, outlining specific goals, restrictions, deadlines and sanctions for failure to comply and 3) Make criminals pay back their victims.
Why should voters elect you: I can provide strong, humble leadership to the prosecutor’s office, as I have demonstrated over the past few months. I will continue to strengthen our team as we improve the way we approach prosecuting criminals.The people of Bonneville County want elected officials to lead based on our common values and principles.
The decisions of prosecutors should be made with transparency and with opportunities for law enforcement and victims to be meaningfully heard.
As part of this stewardship, we must fully explain in simple, understandable ways, the basis for our decisions.Addressing crime in our county is community responsibility, not just a government responsibility.
Fortunately, the goal to keep our community safe is shared across all political viewpoints and our community can work together to reduce crime regardless of differing political views.
