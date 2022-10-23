Name: Doug Ricks
Position running for: Idaho Senate, District 34
Hometown: Rexburg
Age: 61
Professional or personal background: I grew up in Madison County on a farm, graduated from Madison High School, Ricks College and BYU-Idaho. Together, Melissa and I raised five children and we have four grandchildren. I am a real estate investor. Previously, I owned a computer store in Rexburg for 13 years and then worked at BYU-Idaho for 21 years (retired now). I am currently the State Senator for District 34 and the Idaho GOP Region 7 Chairman. Past chairman of the Madison County Republican Central Committee, and prior State Representative.
Why are you running for office: I am running for re-election for the Idaho Senate in District 34, because I enjoy it and feel a responsibility to serve. It will be an honor to continue representing the people of Madison County. I bring a calm, but sure voice to Boise and work with all political groups to get things done. My Senate Committees are Agriculture Affairs, Judiciary & Rules (vice chair), and Local Government & Taxation. I also serve on the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board, the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, the 2022 Joint Working Group on Elections, and the Ad Hoc Committee on Technology.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: I think growth and soaring homeowner property taxes are the biggest issue. Our state has been discovered as a desirable place to live, but the new growth should not cause existing property taxes to increase for everyone else. New growth should pay for any additional infrastructure services of water, sewer, fire, schools, and roads through economies of scale. Cities, counties, and the state should also find ways of doing things for less and keep budgets conservative.
Why should voters elect you: I am hard-working, I listen to constituents and have a good track record of getting legislation passed and can work across the aisle when needed. I support family values, life, free speech, and religious freedom, the second amendment, and lower taxes. I believe government should be limited to the lightest touch possible and provide essential services only. My aim is to provide the best representation for my district, and I never vote for legislation based on any score or index from a special interest group. I will protect our individual rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and strive to improve our local economy by supporting things which reward hard work and initiative. I am a lifelong Republican and adhere to our east Idaho conservative values. It is an honor to represent you.
