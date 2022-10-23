Name: Rod Furniss
Position running for: District 31B
Hometown: Rigby
Age: 62
Professional or personal background: My degree is in business from BYU-I and finance from ISU. I worked in banking for a short time and then in insurance and financial consulting since 1986. I also do commercial and residential real estate development. I have served in the Idaho House for two terms. Committees include Revenue and Taxation, Vice Chair of Business, State Affairs, and Energy and Technology. Also, I currently co-chair the School Health Insurance Working Group and I am on the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. I also serve on Your Health Idaho and the High-Risk Pool Committees.
Why are you running for office: My family has lived in Idaho since the 1880s where they homesteaded and raised generations. I want my family to be raised, educated, and work here in Idaho. Preserving Idaho for them and my constituents is my main goal. I can best do that in the House of Representatives declaring freedom and promoting capitalism. I have carried many important bills in the 4 years I have served and hope to carry many more that will shape business and education for the future. Idaho has many challenges and most can be best addressed in the free marketplace with common sense. We have eliminated thousands of pages of rules in committees and Idaho leads all states in deregulation. We are on the right track.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: In order to preserve Idaho's values and way of life, we must maintain conservative government spending, promote education, and allow businesses to make decisions to make money. Budgets must be carefully crafted as we head into a Biden recession lowering the discretionary income Idahoans have enjoyed. This will affect our pocketbooks immensely. On a state level, we need to encourage increased energy, legal immigration, agricultural markets, mining, and educational opportunities. Idaho will be slow to enter into the recession as the fastest growing state in the nation but we need to be prepared for that day by making sure our rainy day funds are filled and staffing is lean. We will get through this.
Why should voters elect you: I have requested to transfer committees to the Joint Finance and Appropriations where budgets are designed and presented. I feel my background will fit well there as we either continue to have surplus funds or we enter into a time of tough budget decisions. Committee assignments are at the pleasure of the Speaker of the House and I will serve where asked. We have nearly 50% of the House that are new to the process and only a handful that has knowledge of running a committee. While new ideas are important, legislative knowledge is what keeps the bureaucrats from running the state. A balanced approach has worked very well for Idaho. Very few states or nations have the financial fortitude we have in Idaho with the freedoms we enjoy. I would like to see that perpetuate.
