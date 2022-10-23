Position running for: Idaho State Representative 32A
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 53
Professional or personal background: Mickelsen Farms, LLC CFO & Risk Manager 34 years
Why are you running for office: Bonneville County has experienced explosive growth in the past 10 years and needs a representative that understands and can promote the values and needs of our community. I have worked with many organizations in our area. My experience can be leveraged for the benefit of our unique needs. I will be a strong advocate for agriculture, small business, the INL, heath care and schools.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Water is the single biggest issue facing eastern Idaho and most residents are completely unaware. Surface water users in the Magic Valley have made a call on all groundwater users in the East Snake River Plain Aquifer and due to the Idaho Supreme Court’s decisions the ability of the upper valley to grow and remain economically stable is in peril. Having served on several water boards for many years, I am in a position to understand and advocate for our area.
Why should voters elect you: Having served on agricultural boards, the College of Eastern Idaho Board, EIRMC Board and water boards, I have connections that will help me understand and advocate for all Bonneville County residents and their needs.
