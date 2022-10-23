Name: Jerald Raymond
Position running for: Idaho House of Representatives, District 31, Seat A
Hometown: Menan
Age: 67
Professional or personal background: I have been involved in the livestock industry, from conception to consumption, since my early youth. We have owned/operated a small feedlot in Menan since pre-Teton Dam flood in 1976. My wife and I have been married for 45 years and have 6 married children and 24 grandchildren, all Idaho residents. Our roots and our future lie in Idaho!
I am a former Jefferson County Commissioner, past President of the Idaho Cattle Association, and a former member of the House of Representatives.
Why are you running for office: I come from a long line of family members who have a tradition of community service. My parents, grandparents, and great grandparents made great sacrafices to make our community what it is today, and I want to enhance that legacy. From the school board to the Co-op board to the FFA advisory board etc., there are many ways to serve. Many of the irrigation ditches in our area were made with a team of horses and a fresno scraper. My forefathers helped in that process. It is now my opportunity to help in other ways.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Which industry in Idaho plays a major role in greasing the gears for our entire economy? Agriculture! Which natural resource does agriculture most need to thrive? Water! What does the INL need to cool nuclear reactors? Water! What are municipalities currently concerned about the lack of? Water! Which natural resource must we protect? Idaho’s Water! Another “front burner” issue is property tax. Research would indicate that pre-2016 the property tax burden fell primarily upon business. Today that burden has shifted to homeowners. To be clear, property tax is a local tax intended to fund local needs. We MUST find a resolve to the equitable sharing of that liability.
Why should voters elect you: Much of what we see in life is a result of the lens through which we view it. My past experience has positioned me well to address many of the challenges we face as a state. As a livestock producer I understand the value of our natural resources and our obligation as stewards of those resources. As a parent/grandparent I have a vested interest in the future of Idaho businesses and the education process that will make them successful. As a former county commissioner I truly appreciate the need for local control of local issues. As a state elected official our best solution to issues is to give those closest to that challenge all of the tools necessary for a resolution.
