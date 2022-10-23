Name: Barbara Dee Ehardt
Position running for: Legislative District 33A
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 58
Professional or personal background: My background is uniquely suited for being on the House Education Committee. My experience has been much more than just coaching Division I basketball for 15 years at four fantastic institutions. While at all four universities, I spent a significant amount of time in academia as I worked to get athletes into school, through school and graduated from school. I was also blessed to teach at the university level while at UC Santa Barbara and BYU. I also operated million-dollar programs while also working to fundraise tons of money. I’m currently blessed to be a manager at The Club Apple.
Why are you running for office: I have been incredibly honored and humbled to serve as your Representative. I have been able to experience a great deal of success in championing issues that preserve our Idaho way of life. I am respected by my colleagues. I have a strong voice that is listened to, both in the legislature and throughout the state– even nationally. America is facing challenging times. Idaho is no different. As much as we’d like to isolate ourselves from the ever-increasing tide of chaos and ideology that is antithetical to our God-given, Constitutional rights, we cannot. I am running for office today for the very reason I first got into office in the first place – to preserve our American way of life. This has never been more important to do than right now. I believe in you. I believe in Idaho, but there’s more to do. Together, we will keep Idaho great!
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Energy: Our nuclear power has always been key to our community, state and nation. While serving on the Idaho Falls City Council, I was involved in helping to bring NuScale and the SMR’s here. I support our dams and hydro power (my opponent wants to breach our dams).
Education: I have consistently supported education and our kids with historic financial investments and teacher pay raises. I supported the special session and the $410 investment into education. But my first priority will be fighting for parental rights and the well-being of our kids. Our kids should never again have to experience anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and a 10% learning loss because they were forced to isolate and learn at home.
Economy: I will continue to support those economic policies that are proving to be successful in every single Republican state compared to the destructive economic policies that are destroying Democrat states.
Why should voters elect you: I have been incredibly effective in my few short years. My colleagues recognize this. I fill a unique role in being able to unite legislators and work with everyone. I am dependable, capable and willing to keep working hard on your behalf. I am the Chair of the Energy, Environment & Technology committee and as such, I am in a unique position for our community to interact and advocate for the INL and clean energy.
The Biden Administration has wrecked havoc on this nation. Two years ago, fuel prices averaged $2.17, inflation was around 1.24 percent, food was cheaper – everything was cheaper. Two years ago lawbreakers were prosecuted and the Justice Department hadn’t labeled parents at school board meetings as terrorists.
Republican led states with their Republican policies are thriving while Democrat states with their Democrat policies are failing. I will continue to support traditional policies that work.
