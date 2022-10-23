Name: Miranda Marquit
Position running for: House Legislative District 33, Seat A
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 42
Professional or personal background: I graduated from Skyline High School and received my bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in political science from Southern Utah University. I also hold a master’s degree in journalism and an MBA. Since 2006, I’ve been a financial writer and nationally-recognized money expert. I consult with Fortune 500 companies and write for outlets like Forbes and U.S. News & World Report. I love camping, hiking, fishing, and playing board games with my 20-year-old son. I love participating in my community on nonprofit boards focused on housing, food insecurity, and early childhood education.
Why are you running for office: I believe that we need representatives ready to listen to us and focus on our values. Too often, we’re stuck with grandstanding and focus on culture war issues, rather than the practical side of education, property tax relief, public lands, and infrastructure. I want to see us bring the focus back to Idahoans and our communities. I hope to influence investment in our communities.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Affordable housing. In 2016, the legislature messed up the property tax exemption and now 70% of the burden falls on residential homeowners. We live in one of the hottest real estate markets and wages haven’t kept pace. It’s not just property tax, though. We need to look at renter protections and the fact that no one in Idaho can afford a modest home on the wages many Idahoans earn. We need to fund the affordable housing account, fix the exemption, review renter protections, extend tax credits to seniors on a fixed income, and look at models like the Petersen Place project in Idaho Falls. I’m proud to be working on affordable housing in Idaho Falls, and ready to take a multi-pronged approach to this issue in the legislature.
Why should voters elect you: I actively participate in our community. Not only do I serve on local nonprofit boards, but I also volunteer with various organizations and participate in community life socially. I talk to people every day and hear their concerns. My focus on policy issues related to affordable housing, education, infrastructure, and public lands sets me apart as someone practical and focused on community investment—not waging an expensive culture war. My experience as a business owner with an MBA provides me with the tools to budget and prioritize rather than grandstand. I’m interested in practical issues and helping everyday Idahoans instead of pushing bad policy for problems that don’t exist.
