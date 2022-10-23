Name: Britt Raybould
Position running for: Idaho House of Representatives, District 34, Seat B
Hometown: Rexburg
Age: 43
Professional or personal background: Since 2016, I’ve served as the CFO of our 3rd-generation family farm. From 2010-2020, I represented Idaho on the National Potato Council and served as president in 2020. I also started a business 15 years ago providing strategy and marketing for small business owners. From 2015-2020, I then served as the Madison County Youth Committeeperson. I also served as secretary for the Region 7 Republicans from 2016-2018. From 2018-2020, I represented District 34 in the Idaho House. I served on three committees critical to Madison County: Joint Finance-Appropriation, Resources & Conservation, and Environment, Energy & Technology.
Why are you running for office: The next decade holds incredible opportunities for Idaho. We can accomplish so much if we focus on actions that make a difference to our state and community. First, we need to improve our public schools. Students need to learn critical thinking and life skills that prepare them for success, including greater access to vocational training and apprenticeships. We also need to attract the best teachers with competitive pay and professional development. Second, we need to prioritize decision-making at the local level by reducing Boise-designed regulations. Local leaders are in the community every day and have the hands-on knowledge to act without interference from the state. Finally, we want to keep our communities safe by supporting law enforcement and protecting your right to defend yourself and your family.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Idaho's record-breaking growth has produced a series of related issues. New development is putting a strain on many communities, raising questions about property taxes and how to cover the cost of expanding and maintaining local systems. We need to revamp how we approach property taxes to reduce the burden on Idahoans. This issue connects to concerns about our public schools. Several school districts are debating how to accommodate new students as more families move to east Idaho. At the same time, we know education in our state needs to evolve to help students prepare for the future they want. Finally, with more people calling Idaho home, we must take steps to ensure the protection of Idaho’s natural resources, water, and agriculture. Defending these assets is critical to our future success and a strong economy.
Why should voters elect you: Effective, conservative representation requires working with other legislators to find agreement on critical issues. I know that by working with others, we can address many of the issues I've highlighted and build a strong future for Idaho. I'm committed to producing a balanced budget every year that meets our commitments and returns surpluses to taxpayers. I'll also work to defend our values with policies that support families and promote our Idaho way of life. We all love this great state, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that has given me so much.
