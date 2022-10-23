Position running for: Idaho State Senate District 35
Hometown: Soda Springs
Age: 51
Professional or personal background: I am a fifth generation Idahoan. I own and operate a family owned cattle ranch in Bear Lake County, south of Soda Springs. My wife and I have four boys and love raising them here on the ranch. I received a degree in Political Science from Utah State University. I have served on several different boards and love to be involved in my community. I was appointed to the Idaho State Senate in 2015 and was elected to my first term in 2016.
Why are you running for office: I like to serve. This is my home. Idaho is one of the states in our country that is known to be free and it is a great place to raise a family. I want to do all I can to keep Idaho the great place it is. I want to carry the concerns of South Eastern Idaho to Boise, not have Boise dictate its concerns to us.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: The major issues I feel that our state is facing right now is growth. One of the issues that come along with growth is rising property taxes, wear on infrastructure and overcrowding in our schools. Our teachers are doing a great job. According to the conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, Idaho ranks third in the country for the best use of education dollars. However, there is always room for improvement and education is key to allowing our most precious resource, our kids, to be able to learn and grow to their full potential. Educators need our support to be able to do their job effectively.
Water is also the big issue in our area. This resource is increasingly sought after and becoming more scarce. Protection and wise use are critical in implementing Idaho water law in order to benefit our irrigators, municipalities, and other water users.
Why should voters elect you: I am currently serving in this office. It is an honor to serve the people of District 35. I have lived here all my life. I know the people and the issues we have. What happens in Boise affects me, just like it affects everyone else. My kids attend public schools, so I am aware of education issues. I am self-employed and I am involved in my community. I will work hard to keep Idaho the great place it is and protect the values that we hold dear.
