Professional or personal background: I am a 4th generation Idahoan who cares about the direction of our state. I have made a career running free, fair, and secure elections for Idaho’s largest county and have been involved with almost every aspect of Idaho elections since 2005, including as a candidate and an administrator. I currently serve as the elected Clerk, and chief election official, in Ada County.
I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State, a law degree from the University of Denver, and I’m a member of the Idaho Bar.
Why are you running for office: It’s the role of the Secretary of State to provide the tools and support needed in each of Idaho’s 44 counties to make our elections a success. Through my hands-on experience and the relationships I have built with the other election officials across the state, I am well poised to help ensure that Idahoans can be proud of the way we run our elections.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: Protecting our Elections — The integrity of our elections, how we run them, and who runs them greatly matters. When we vote, we place our trust in the people and processes behind our elections system, and Idahoans should be proud. I’m committed to working with Idaho’s 44 county clerks across the state to ensure free, fair, and secure elections in Idaho.
Why should voters elect you: Experience. The Secretary of State plays many roles but the most important is being the chief elections officer for the state. This means working with 44 county clerks to train, support, and coordinate our elections. I’m proud to have the support of the vast majority of the clerks across Idaho. I’m the only candidate running for office who has conducted elections from every aspect.
Beyond my experience, I am a husband, father, and 4th generation Idahoan. I care deeply about our state and the people who call it home. I want to ensure that my children are as blessed with the same opportunities I have been in this great state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.