Name: Terry Gilbert
Position running for: Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Hometown: Myrtle Point, Oregon
Age: 77
Professional or personal background: Terry Gilbert is a life-long educator – a teacher, a mentor, and a tireless public education advocate. Born and raised in Oregon, he was the first in his family to go to college. After graduating from Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, he began his career in rural Idaho schools, and for 45 years has been immersed in education at all levels, from elementary school through college. He served as leader of the Nampa Education Association, IEA’s Regional Director and IEA’s Director of Organizational Development, and President of the Idaho Education Association.
Why are you running for office: I am a staunch advocate for K-12 schools, vocational education, and our colleges and universities, and believe all Idahoans have a stake in our public schools, which are the heart and soul of our communities. they educate our young people, drive our economy and protect Democracy.
I have a plan for Idaho’s schools:
Create new opportunities for our junior and high school students to learn and explore special interests.
We can build “schools within schools” to focus on STEM, Art and Music, Agriculture, and Apprenticeships in Vocational Studies.
Make sure our students are safe and prepared for any emergency by investing in the infrastructure of all of our schools, colleges and universities.
Our colleges and universities are incubators for new technology in everything from food processing to high tech. We must increase investment in Research and Development, so that people of Idaho will participate in every possible new
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: We must resist extremists like the Idaho Freedom Foundations and its followers, including some legislators, who are carrying the water for out-of-state interests who want to spend public money to replace our public schools with private, for-profit enterprises. These Voucher Vultures want to line their pockets at the expense of our schoolchildren and our communities, but I have a message for them: go back where you came from.
Public schools in Idaho are badly underfunded, ranking 50th in the nation in per-pupil spending! This is not acceptable to any Idahoan who takes pride in our state.
And now, we must also fight to protect our schools from the Voucher Vultures that see the taxpayer dollars meant for public education as prey.
I promise you this — I will never give in to the Voucher Vultures and their for-profit school schemes.
Why should voters elect you: Institutions like public education do not protect themselves. I will be an unremitting protector our public schools.
Voters should hire a certified, professional educator. Terry Gilbert has spent 14 years in Idaho classrooms and earned a Masters Degree in Curriculum Development. He has been endorsed by the teachers of the Idaho Education Association. Our opponent has only a been a substitute teacher and has no training in Education.
The future belongs to the children of Idaho and they must be prepared to face it with the best education we can provide. What better way to share Idaho’s budget surplus than to improve and strengthen our schools? Vouchers would weaken our schools by transferring our tax dollars from public schools to private hands.
Take politics out of Idaho education. Our children should not be pawns in a political power play. Hire an educator, not a politician.
