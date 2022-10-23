Name: Mike Simpson
Position running for: U.S. Congress (ID-CD-2)
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 72
Professional or personal background: I was raised in Blackfoot and graduated from Utah State. I earned my DMD from Washington University in St. Louis and joined my father and uncle at the Simpson Family Dental Practice in Blackfoot. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart, Kathy, for over 50 years. I serve on the House Appropriations Committee, I’m the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and I serve on the Interior and Environment Subcommittee. These committees have jurisdiction over funding for programs critical to Idaho, including the Departments of Energy and the Interior, Forest Service, and our National Parks.
Why are you running for office: I’m running for re-election so I can continue working on behalf of the people of Idaho. I’m a strong advocate for the Idaho National Laboratory and helped transform it to the lead nuclear lab in the country. I’ve always been a fierce and effective champion for Idaho’s producers, farmers, and ranchers. In my role on the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, I delisted wolves, kept sage grouse from being listed on the endangered species list, and have reigned in the EPA. I’ve authored legislation that protects our way of life in the West including the Wildfire Disaster Funding Act which most notably treating wildfires like other natural disasters. I also authored the framework for the “Great American Outdoors Act,” which secures permanent funding to conserve public lands, improve outdoor recreation opportunities, and maintain our beautiful national parks like Yellowstone. I have a proven record of fighting for Idaho’s common-sense values.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: We have to stop the Democrats’ reckless spending and policies that have sent inflation and energy prices surging. I’m one of the House’s leading advocates for a new energy policy and a renewed commitment to research and development of improved nuclear energy technologies. Current events have shown that the U.S. is far too reliant on unfriendly foreign nations for important resources. Whether it’s oil and gas or the critical minerals we need to power modern technologies, we can and should be sourcing these domestically.
The U.S. has some of the most stringent environmental standards in the world, and we have the technology to recover resources in the least environmentally disruptive way; therefore, not doing so at this point is simply irresponsible and reckless. I’m supporting legislation that reforms the onerous critical mineral permitting process and reduces government waste by removing duplication of federal agencies performing identical reviews of state agencies.
Why should voters elect you: I’ve always fought for what matters most to Idaho. I’m the top Republican on the Energy and Water Subcommittee on Appropriations which plays a critical role in supporting the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls. I’ll continue voting against the reckless policies and spending that are driving inflation higher. I’ll ensure Idaho Ag priorities are being addressed and continue working to address the labor shortage that is devastating our ag communities. My work on the House Appropriation Committee allows me to fight to ensure that we receive our fair share of funding for programs that are critical to Idaho. I’ll continue fighting for well vetted, impactful Idaho projects over letting those funds go to California for Nancy Pelosi’s progressive wish list or to New York for AOC’s Green New Deal every day of the week. Finally, I’ll continue protecting the unborn through pro-life policies and protecting the Second Amendment.
