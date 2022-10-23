Professional or personal background: I am the Executive Director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council. I am also on the board of directors for Community Coalitions of Idaho, Idaho Falls Habitat for Humanity, and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen.
Why are you running for office: I believe that our current Senator has lost touch with the needs of his constituents. He rarely responds to their concerns in a meaningful way and often votes against their interests. Whether it is health care for veterans, affordable prescription drugs, or investments in Idaho we always seem to be left behind.
In your view what is the biggest issue in the race: The biggest issue in this race is the protection of individual rights. We need to protect the right to safe and legal health care (including abortion), we must protect the right to love and marry who we choose, and we must protect the rights to vote and have our voices be heard. We all know that the economy is critical and will be a huge focus, however we have to remember that once we lose rights it is nearly impossible to get them back.
Why should voters elect you: I am deeply involved in my community. I work every day to help address the issues and concerns faced by everyday Idahoans. I understand the issues that are facing many in our population because I often face many of the same issues. It is time that we have a leader who has an understanding of those struggles.
