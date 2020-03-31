BLACKFOOT – The COVID-19 pandemic has a face that’s changed daily, in fact, almost hourly, as updates and new procedures and restrictions are changed and put into place.
In Idaho,we have gone from social distancing to stay at home to now having blockades and limited travel to and from the hot spots in Idaho.
It is a scary world that we live in and one that has more questions than answers and sometimes speculation that just seems unwarranted due to the rapidly changing scenario.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is one who has issued an opinion that just doesn’t take into consideration the rapidly changing scenario of this pandemic.
Following is a recap of what Herbstreit stated on March 26, at least his views of the effect of COVID-19 on the upcoming college football and NFL season which begin in late August and early September.
The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has put the sports world on hold. The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons are on hold, and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled.
Will football be next?
Herbstreit’s comments on ESPN radio Thursday, March 26, paint a picture nobody wants to see.
“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall,” Herbstreit said, via TMZ Sports. “If we have college football, I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”
Herbstreit’s comments might be jarring, but they should be taken seriously. As of Friday morning, there were more than 85,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
Spring football was mostly wiped out across the FBS, and most media days take place in early July. The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25, but public events associated with the draft have been canceled.
Before the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled, the conference tournaments attempted to have games that were not open to the public. That is one of the potential hurdles that will need to be addressed with football.
“You’re 12 to 18 months from a vaccine,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”
The NFL regular season is set to begin Sept. 10. The college football season is scheduled to start Aug. 29 — with a season-opening game between Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin, Ireland. That is yet another layer that needs discussed given the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. These dates are not as far off as they seem.
“As much as I hate to say it, I think we’re scratching the surface of where this thing is going to go,” Herbstreit said.
Herbstreit’s comments do not reflect any of the recent advances by pharmaceutical companies and the wide range of treatment options that are becoming more a norm on a day by day basis.
Everything and anything could be changing before we even reach the months of June and July, which are deemed as critical for the football season to move forward.
The biggest thing that seems to be holding things back is the fitness of the players, and that alone is also a widely differing range of dates for the players to get ready to play. Some coaches said that it would only take 30 days, while others would prefer to have six weeks. In any case, with the changing landscape of COVID-19, it is much too early to be making rash declarations about what the situation will be like in four to six months from now.
(This is the first of a two-part series that will be completed in Thursday’s edition of the Bingham Country Chronicle.)