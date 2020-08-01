The National Federation of State High School Associations has determined that cross country is lower risk. Sports that can be done by physical distancing or individual with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors.
Considering all recommendations by the General IHSAA guidelines and the NFHS and IHSAA SMAC guidelines the following are the specific guidelines for Cross Country.
The season will start on August 10, 2020. Any changes to the calendar will be made on a week to week basis.
The decision to cancel an event must be related to and backed by the COVID-19 guidelines. The decision to cancel must be made by the district superintendent.
Fans will be limited as needed based on the school district plans.
Plan for smaller meets and have participation limits.
Stagger the start time of the races and runners.
Limit out of state teams
Slot practice schedule times to limit larger groups.
Face coverings as an option at meets.
Points of emphasis: Physical distancing must be followed and hygiene basics adhered to in all situations.
Special Considerations for use of the following equipment
Individual Student Equipment/Personal Items
Stretching Equipment
Timing Devices
Tents/Shelters
Flagging/Marking Equipment (Cones, Paint Cans)
Bibs/Tags/Chips
Water Bottles
Any item that is held in the hands or makes contact with the body
Special Considerations for the use of the following components of the facility
Team areas
Bleachers
Bathrooms
Locker Rooms
Weight Training Facilities
Athletic Training Facilities
Drinking/fountains/jugs
Special Considerations for game support staff components
Officials
Meet Help/Finish Line Monitors – Make available Gloves and Face Masks
Media
Custodial Workers
Concession Workers
2020 – 2021 Cross Country Considerations
In support of the Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities, the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee offers this document for state associations to consider whether any possible rules could be altered for the 2020-21 season. The considerations outlined in this document are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administration tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list and there might be additional steps in each school, city, and state to help prevent the spread of virus. Even when taking all precautions, there will still be risk of transmitting illnesses. Everyone should stay vigilant about the health of members of their teams. Lastly, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing. These considerations may quickly become outdated. Please keep up with the latest from the CDC and other health officials in your state.
Return to Competition
General Considerations
Social distancing of at least 6 feet should be maintained at all times. No hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps for support/encouragement
Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts
Possible Rule Modifications – 8-1-3a: Consider widening the course to at least 6 feet at its narrowest point.
Finish – Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as easier to distance at finish. With no FAT timing system consider alternative means of finish place and time to address congestion at finish line. Consider using image based equipment at finish to assist with picking place to avoid congestion
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and exercise equipment
Pre and Post Game Ceremony: Establish cross country specific social distancing meet protocols including the elimination of handhakes before and after the match
Considerations for Coaches
Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents
Consider conducting workouts in ‘pods’ of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection
Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed
Considerations for Students
Consider making each student responsipble for their own supplies
Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing) and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home
Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices
Athletes should tell coaches immediately if they are not feeling well.
Cloth face coverings are permitted
Bring your own water bottle
Considerations for Officials
Bring personal hand sanitizer. Wash hands frequently
Don’t share equipment
Follow social distancing guidelines: Pre and Post Meet conferences. Clerking at the start line. Tabulations and posting of results
Consider using electronic whistle
Do not shake hands and follow pre and post game ceremony guidelines established by state associations
Officials personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times
Considerations for Parent
A family’s role in maintaining safety guidelines for themselves and others
Make sure your child and immediate household members are free from illness before participating in practice and competition. If there is doubt please stay home.
Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them.