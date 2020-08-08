The high school soccer season will start on Monday, August 10, 2020. Any changes to the calendar will be made on a week-to-week basis.
The {span}National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS){/span} has determined that soccer is a moderate risk.
Sports that involve close, sustained contact but with protective equipment in place may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.
Soccer could potentially be considered “Lower Risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants. Considering all recommendations by the general IHSAA guidelines and the NFHS and IHSAA SMAC guidelines, the following are the specific guidelines for soccer:
• The season will start on August 10th. Any changes to the calendar will be made on a week-to-week basis.
• The decision to cancel a game must be related to and backed by the COVID-19 guidelines. The decision to cancel must be made by the district superintendent.
• If the cancellation of a game is due to COVID-19 concerns, it would not be considered a forfeit and there would be no fines issued.
• Fans will be limited as needed based on school district plans.
• Conferences and schools should develop representation protocols in case the tournament bracket changes. If no protocols are made, the IHSAA will develop it using MaxPreps.
• Modify district tournaments if needed.
• Have contingency plans for the playoffs in place prior to the beginning of the season.
Points of Emphasis: Physical distancing must be followed and hygiene basics adhered to in all situations. Special Considerations for the use of the following equipment
• Soccer Balls
• Nets/Goals
• Goalie Gloves
• Cones
• Pennies Special Considerations for the use of the following components of the facility
• Goals
• Corner Flags
• Bleachers
• Sidelines/Team Bench
• Bathrooms
• Warm up areas
• Ticket Booths
• Entry Gates
• Concessions
• Locker Rooms
Special Considerations for game support staff components
• Officials
• Media
• Administration
• Ticket and Gate Workers
• Scorers
• Announcers
• Custodial Workers
• Concession Workers
2020-21 Soccer Rules Considerations In support of the Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities, the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee offers this document for state associations to consider whether any possible rules could be altered for the 2020-21 season. The considerations outlined in this document are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.
Return to Competition
1. Soccer Rules Considerations o Pregame Conference (5-2-2d)
2. Limit attendees to head referee or center referee, the head coach from each team, and a single captain from each team. § Move the location of the pregame conference to center of the field. All individuals maintain a social distance of 6 feet.
3. Suspend handshakes prior to and following the Pregame Conference. o Ball Holders (6-1)
4. Encourage social distancing of 6 feet o Team Benches (1-5-1)
5. Encourage bench personnel to observe social distancing of 6 feet. o Substitution Procedures (3-4)
6. Maintain social distancing of 6 feet between the substitute, officials and/or teammate(s) by encouraging substitutions to occur closer to the center line. o Officials Table (6-2; 6-3)
7. Limit to essential personnel which includes home team scorer and timer with a recommend distance of 6 feet between individuals. Visiting team personnel (scorer, statisticians, etc.) are not deemed essential personnel and will need to find an alternative location.
2. Pre and Post Match Ceremony
a. Suspend the pregame world cup introduction line and send players to their field positions with bench personnel lined up on the touch line (3-6 feet apart) for introductions.
b. Suspend post game protocol of shaking hands.
3. Soccer Rules Interpretations o Rule 4-1
EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES
Cloth face coverings are permissible.
Gloves are permissible. o Rule 4-2
LEGAL UNIFORM
Long sleeves are permissible. (4-1-1)
Long pants are permissible. (4-1-1)
Under garments are permissible but must be of a similar length for the individual and a solid like color for team. (4-1-1d) o Rule 5-3
OFFICIALS UNIFORM AND EQUIPMENT
By state association adoption, long-sleeved shirt/jackets are permissible. (5-1- 3)
Electronic whistles are permissible (supplies are limited).
• Choose a whistle whose tone will carry outside.
• Fox 40 Mini -
• Fox 40 Unisex Electronic — 3 tone
• Ergo-Guard — (3 tone) — orange • Windsor — (3 tone) grey
• Check the market for other choices
Cloth face coverings are permissible.
Gloves are permissible.