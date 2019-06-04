BLACKFOOT — Tailwind Wealth Strategies is hosting Tom Packer, elder law attorney, for an estate planning workshop June 13 at 6 p.m. in their office on the corner of NW Main and Bridge street.
“A traditional estate and retirement plan, prepared for a couple when they were healthy, may be turned upside down when one of them develops a chronic health problem, the cost of long-term care can quickly deplete a couple’s savings that took a lifetime to acquire,” said Matthew Rust from Tailwind. “When paying for long-term care, there is always the question of how to preserve assets to meet the lifetime needs of the spouse in the house and to provide the highest quality of care for the spouse in a facility.
“Medicaid will help pay for long-term care; however, money received from Medicaid to pay for long-term care is a loan that may be recouped through estate recovery. And too many couples, when applying for Medicaid, make mistakes based on misinformation they have received from a well-intentioned friend, neighbor, or health-care worker.
“Whatever happens later, learning the truth about it early is better than learning too late. Ideally, as needs change and an illness progresses, there is a plan, a strategy in place, that will preserve and protect not only your family’s wealth, but also your freedom of choice and your dignity.”
Meeting with elder law attorneys and insurance advisors who specialize in Medicaid planning and wealth preservation can help, Rust said.
For more information, contact Esplin and Packer Law at (208) 785-5600, or Tailwind Wealth Strategies at (208) 648-8584.