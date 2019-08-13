Exercise has many clear benefits. Chief among them are improved physical health, stress relief, and emotional well-being. But as a senior, it may be difficult to start exercising if you’ve never been particularly active, or if you have existing health conditions such as diabetes, osteoporosis, or obesity.
Try doing a fun, low-impact physical activity in a social setting. Being with others helps you get and stay motivated.
1. Take ballroom dancing. This aerobic activity stretches and builds muscles, strengthens bones and joints, and improves balance. Memorizing routines will also help the brain.
2. Learn to garden. Weeding, raking, and hoeing build muscles, improve flexibility, and get the heart pumping. Gardening can also provide the satisfaction of a job well done — just think of the tomatoes that will come!
3. Try water aerobics. This non-weight-bearing activity uses water’s natural buoyancy to minimize impact on your joints and muscles. Doing exercises with most of your body underwater tones muscles while building strength and flexibility.
As always, you should chat with your doctor before embarking on any new physical activity.
Be sure to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider to discuss other low-impact activities to stay healthy.
