Jacob Spori made many personal sacrifices as the first principal of what later became Brigham Young University–Idaho.
The Spori family spent a winter living in an unheated granary.
When some of the school’s early students paid tuition in the form of garden produce and others couldn’t pay, Spori reduced his already meager salary, worked on the railroad and shared his wages with other teachers.
The school survived because of Spori’s faith in the future, and because he lived a consecrated life, said BYU–Idaho President Henry J. Eyring during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“We members and supporters of this prophetically led university can be united in the way that matters most: namely, living a life of consecration,” President Eyring said.
“We members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognize the power of consecration in our lives. We can draw upon it personally. Like the prophets and other faithful Saints of the past, we can connect to divine revelation and power. In addition, we can lift others, becoming what the scriptures call ‘saviors on Mount Zion.’ With time and steady effort, our consecration can change the world for the better.”
President Eyring expounded on the meaning of living a consecrated life by providing a series of examples of Latter-day Saints who lived consecrated lives.
In addition to Spori, President Eyring spoke of a family who developed a prosperous lumber and sawmill business. With growth and profits, the owner’s two diligent sons were tempted to cash out and make a fortune, but they resisted and let their holdings grow.
Years later, one of the sons walked into his bishop’s office and handed over a tithing check with a considerable sum. The bishop questioned the number of zeros on the check, but there was no mistake, the son said.
“There were not too many zeros — only several lifetimes of hard work, thrift and good financial investment,” President Eyring said. “The beneficiaries would be countless needy Saints.”
President Eyring said BYU–Idaho is “blessed with a consecrated faculty.” He invited Richard Pieper, a mathematics professor who will soon retire, to talk about an ancestor whose life demonstrated consecration.
Pieper told the story of Heinrich Friedrich Christian Pieper, his great-grandfather, who went by the name of Chris.
Chris Pieper joined the Church in Germany in 1895. He immigrated to Utah and eventually moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where he worked as a stonecutter and helped with the construction of the original Spori Building on campus.
Chris Pieper’s oldest son, Bill, was Richard Pieper’s grandfather. Bill and his wife were expecting their third child and money was scarce when Bill Pieper was called on a mission to Germany. He turned to his father for help to pay for his mission.
Chris Pieper believed the Lord would bless him if he helped his son. He sent Bill Pieper to Salt Lake, then knelt in humble prayer.
“I petitioned Him to open the way that I might get work,” Chris Pieper wrote. “I must say that if I ever prayed earnestly before, I did it now, for I was against a stone wall, so to speak.”
Shortly thereafter, Chris Pieper was walking by a service station when a man there said he felt impressed to give him a job.
“I know my prayer was answered in getting work,” Chris Pieper wrote.
“The consecration of my great-grandfather, Chris, and my grandfather, Bill, and their good wives and families brought a power into their lives that can come in no other way,” Pieper said. “Their blessings and the blessings enjoyed by their posterity are the beautiful fruits of consecration. The Lord always keeps His promises to us.”