Lamb Weston to acquire Australian potato processor
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) has entered into an agreement to acquire the Australian frozen potato processor Ready Meals Pty Ltd.
Terms were not disclosed in a June 21 press release. Ready Meals sells frozen potato products under the Harvest Choice brand and operates frozen potato processing and storage facilities in Hallam, Victoria.
Dairy veterinarians appeal trafficking lawsuit dismissal
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Mexican veterinarians who recently lost a lawsuit they filed against an Idaho dairy under human trafficking laws say they’ll appeal the case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Attorneys for the veterinarians filed the notice of appeal in Boise’s U.S. District Court on Monday.
U.S. District Judge David Nye dismissed the lawsuit last month, writing that while managers at Funk Dairy Inc. in southern Idaho used intimidating language in talking to the workers once they arrived at the diary, the managers’ actions didn’t rise to the level of forcing the veterinarians to work.
The veterinarians — Cesar Martinez-Rodriguez, Dalia Padilla-Lopez, Mayra Munoz-Lara, Brenda Gastelum-Sierra, Leslie Ortiz-Garcia and Ricardo Neri-Camacho — claimed in the lawsuit that they were recruited to be animal scientists at the dairy in the small town of Murtaugh but instead were forced to work as laborers.
Restaurants could soon be serving GMO salmon
NEW YORK (AP) — Inside an Indiana aquafarming complex, thousands of salmon eggs genetically modified to grow faster than normal are hatching into tiny fish. After growing to roughly 10 pounds in indoor tanks, they could be served in restaurants by late next year.
The salmon produced by AquaBounty are the first genetically modified animals approved for human consumption in the U.S. AquaBounty hasn’t sold any fish in the U.S. yet, but it says its salmon may first turn up in places like restaurants or university cafeterias, which would decide whether to tell diners that the fish are genetically modified.
Aquabounty injected Atlantic salmon with DNA from other fish species that make them grow to full size about twice as fast as regular salmon.